Michael Jordan Forced Dominique Wilkins’ Trash Talk Towards Scottie Pippen With His Locker Room Antics

Jordan came through on his promise as he had his way with Wittman and finished the game with 61 points and 10 assists in 41 minutes. However, Wilkins had the last laugh as his 34-point effort helped the Hawks register a 117-114 victory. The game was a precursor to their duel in the 1988 Dunk Contest, fondly remembered as one of the best.
When Michael Jordan defeated Dominique Wilkins in a Dunk Contest
In the 1988 Dunk Contest in Chicago, Jordan beat Wilkins after a fierce battle and added another feather to his cap. However, the Bulls icon knew he robbed the Hawks star and even admitted to it after the contest. In an interview with Bill Simmons, the Hall of Famer said,
“That one in Chicago, that was a great dunk contest and it was funny because after he said, ‘Nique, you know you won, and I know you won. But you are in Chicago, what can I say?’… The fact that he acknowledged that a few times, it’s special. So, for me, it ain’t about who won or who loss because it speaks to your greatness.”
Despite his admission, Jordan didn’t hand the trophy to its rightful winner. Unfortunately for Wilkins, the six-time NBA champion will forever be remembered as the winner of the 1988 Dunk Contest.