Michael Jordan Forced Dominique Wilkins’ Trash Talk Towards Scottie Pippen With His Locker Room Antics

Most players in the 1980s and 1990s knew better than to talk trash to Michael Jordan. Engaging in a war of words with the Bulls icon was ill-advised as enraging the guard and facing his wrath on the court simply wasn’t worth the risk. However, that didn’t stop him from trying to bait his opponents into engaging in psychological warfare with him, as Dominique Wilkins learned frustratingly.

On the All The Smoke podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled a hilarious story where Jordan trapped him into responding weakly to his jibe. Before a game between the Bulls and the Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, the guard visited the road team’s locker room.

The Hawks players expected him to confront Wilkins but Jordan walked past him. They then assumed he’d target franchise cornerstone Kevin Willis. However, he did not engage in a battle of wits with Hawks center either.