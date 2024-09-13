mobile app bar

Michael Jordan Forced Dominique Wilkins’ Trash Talk Towards Scottie Pippen With His Locker Room Antics

Sourav Bose
Published

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins (CREDITS; USA Today)

Most players in the 1980s and 1990s knew better than to talk trash to Michael Jordan. Engaging in a war of words with the Bulls icon was ill-advised as enraging the guard and facing his wrath on the court simply wasn’t worth the risk. However, that didn’t stop him from trying to bait his opponents into engaging in psychological warfare with him, as Dominique Wilkins learned frustratingly.

On the All The Smoke podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled a hilarious story where Jordan trapped him into responding weakly to his jibe. Before a game between the Bulls and the Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, the guard visited the road team’s locker room.

The Hawks players expected him to confront Wilkins but Jordan walked past him. They then assumed he’d target franchise cornerstone Kevin Willis. However, he did not engage in a battle of wits with Hawks center either.

Instead, he astonishingly fired a warning to shooting guard Randy Wittman, which did not sit well with Wilkins, who told Jordan to inform Scottie Pippen he planned on coming after him tonight. Recalling the incident, the legendary forward said,

“We in the locker room. Suit and tie. MJ walks in our locker room… He walks by me, walks by Kev Willy [Kevin Willis]. Get to Randy Wittman. Taps him on the a*s. He said, ‘Lace them up. It’s gonna be a long night’. And turns and walk out and I ain’t know what to say. I am shocked. I’m like, ‘Well, you tell that son of a b***h Scottie Pippen, I’m gonna kick his a**’. I didn’t know what to say, man.”

Jordan came through on his promise as he had his way with Wittman and finished the game with 61 points and 10 assists in 41 minutes. However, Wilkins had the last laugh as his 34-point effort helped the Hawks register a 117-114 victory. The game was a precursor to their duel in the 1988 Dunk Contest, fondly remembered as one of the best.

When Michael Jordan defeated Dominique Wilkins in a Dunk Contest

In the 1988 Dunk Contest in Chicago, Jordan beat Wilkins after a fierce battle and added another feather to his cap. However, the Bulls icon knew he robbed the Hawks star and even admitted to it after the contest. In an interview with Bill Simmons, the Hall of Famer said,

“That one in Chicago, that was a great dunk contest and it was funny because after he said, ‘Nique, you know you won, and I know you won. But you are in Chicago, what can I say?’… The fact that he acknowledged that a few times, it’s special. So, for me, it ain’t about who won or who loss because it speaks to your greatness.”

Despite his admission, Jordan didn’t hand the trophy to its rightful winner. Unfortunately for Wilkins, the six-time NBA champion will forever be remembered as the winner of the 1988 Dunk Contest.

