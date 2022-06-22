Michael Jordan got paid $4 million in 1992 and he used to bet $100 to ruin Rodney McCray’s shooting stroke

Michael Jordan was a tour de force during his time in the NBA. He used to bully and torment his teammates. Here’s a story on Rodney McCray.

To be around Michael Jordan must be the biggest annoyance. The guy just wanted to compete in anything and everything. Moreover, he had no regard for you.

Forget being his opponent, MJ didn’t care if you were his teammate or his own brother. By all accounts, Jordan used to go around calling his brother 5’5 and 5’6 even though both of them were taller than 5’9!

If you want to dominate every facet of your life, you will be molded into a champion. Jordan did exactly that, everywhere he went. He knew he was good at basketball so, he decided to play it professionally and usher in an era of unmatched excellence.

He went through a lot of obstacles before capturing his first NBA title in 1991, 8 years after he was drafted. So when he was at his peak, he would do anything to stay sharp.

He would often get into tough scrimmages with his teammates. On one occasion, he was so volatile and destructive, that he ruined the shooting stroke of his own teammate!

I wonder how come they didn’t cover when Jordan ran Rodney McCray out of the league made him retire — FrankTheTankFitness (@FrankTheTankFit) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan used to bet $100 in scrimmages against Rodney McCray and ruined his shooting stroke!

Michael Jordan might have been the greatest player but he is up there when it comes to some of the worst teammates you can think of.

He used to play against McCray, to improve his game. But to MJ the fun element, the element of competitiveness is what drove him. Hence, he decided to bet $100.

This isn’t necessarily a good thing. Jordan ruined the psyche of several players who could have helped them- Dennis Hopson, Rodney McCray etc. Cartwright threatened to elbow him in the face, if he didn’t stop passing the ball too hard to him on purpose, in practice. https://t.co/ZjntEF1zQS — NY_KIA31#GAMETIME (@ny_kia31_sports) May 7, 2020

As the story goes, he would beat McCray and call out names. In fact, it became so bad he used to belittle and bully Rodney. A source revealed “MJ is in Rodney’s face, screaming, ‘You’re a loser! You’ve always been a loser!’ Rodney can hardly put up a jumper now.”

Talk about ruthless. We hope MJ apologized to McCray, and if he didn’t we know why, well that is because he is a competitive animal, and nothing is going to change that.

