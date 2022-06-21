“I thought you were THE Michael Jordan! Who are you?!”: When ESPN stole the show with their HILARIOUS commercial, playing on Bulls legend’s fame

A look back to ESPN hilarious Michael Jordan commercial, without the Bulls legend himself never receiving any screen time at all

Michael Jordan is a… semi-big name, isn’t he?

Frankly, there are times when we even know him from. Was it basketball… or was it baseball? Heck it might even be from the NFL.

Jokes aside, as you may know already, Michael Jordan is amongst some of the most famous people in the US’s history. Heck, even if you aren’t him, but use his name with enough confidence over the phone, you’d probably get a reservation just about ANYWHERE in the country, heck the world even.

But, let’s add just a little bit of a wrinkle to that, shall we?

What if you were actually Michael Jordan, but not quite the MJ you have in mind right now?

Confused? Perfect!

Let’s get right into the meat of the matter at hand here, shall we?

When ESPN aired a beautiful commercial starring a Michael Jordan that wasn’t… Michael Jordan

In case you haven’t already had the pleasure of watching the masterpiece we’ve been speaking of here, we’d understand if you’re only more confused than when you clicked on this article.

While we do enjoy confusing our readers just a tad bit, how about we show you just what we’ve been hyping up so much already?

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

If there truly does exist a common man-Michael Jordan in this world, if this is how your life is, we could not feel more sorry for you. The worst part is, at this point, you’ve probably reached a state of silent acceptance on this matter.

Here, we’d love to say that there are probably others like you in this world. However, we’re sorry Mike! You might just be on your own, on this one.

