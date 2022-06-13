“Kevin Durant is just long and tall, we’d lock him up”: When Dennis Rodman boldly claimed him along with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen could defend KD with ease

Dennis Rodman once said that him, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen would be able to lock up Kevin Durant with ease.

Dennis Rodman failing to mesh with David Robinson and Coach Pop in San Antonio makes a boatload of sense given their respective character traits. The 2x All-NBA talent eventually found his way on the Chicago Bulls after Phil Jackson asked Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan if it were okay. They put their Pistons past behind and obliged.

The trio of Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen, on paper, is the most devastating defensive wing trio in the history of the NBA. Their first year together they would rank number one in offensive and defensive rating at 115.2 and 101.8, respectively. Not to mention the fact that they also went 72-10.

The following season saw them boast an equally impressive DRTG of 102.4 and their final season together was their most impressive yet with a DRTG of 99.8. Rodman, Pip, and MJ combined for a whopping 27 All-Defensive teams in their careers.

It’s safe to say that these three had defensive skills embedded into every fiber of their body.

Dennis Rodman on defending Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive weapons in the history of the NBA. His versatility from pulling up from 25 feet at random to having a guard-like handle makes him as potent as anybody who’s every shot a basketball in their life.

A couple years ago, Dennis Rodman was asked about how the newer generation with guys like LeBron James and KD would stack up against his Bulls. He most certainly did not hold back as he went at James, claiming he was easy to play and that he did not have any moves.

When coming to Durant’s case, Rodman said, “KD, same thing. Once you get to know people’s game, it’s very easy to play them. They just long. They just tall.”

That same year Rodman came out and said that it was extremely selfish of KD to make comments about not belonging in Golden State after leaving them in the summer of 2019.