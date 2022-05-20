“Luka Doncic, I can’t help you with Jennifer Anniston but you can drive my $200,000 Porsche 911”: When Nikola Vucevic tried recruiting Mavericks star to Orlando Magic

Luka Doncic found fame too early in his life, he was already a star in Europe before he made to the NBA.

In one way or another, Doncic is going to go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Slovenian sensation is going to win all the accolades in the game, most certainly those will include an NBA title.

Because even before he successfully landed in the grandest stage of basketball in the world, an 18-year-old Luka knew what he had to do once he gets to the NBA.

At 15-years of age, he started playing with grown men in arguably the second-best basketball league in the world – The Euro League. While representing a top team, Real Madrid, in Europe, the teenager won several individual accolades and even led his team to a championship in 2018.

The same year he was about to get drafted in the league 18-year-old Doncic proved himself to be the best player in Europe and had all the attention while coming into NBA. But he wanted to win a ring here as well, along with buying some Porsches and meeting Jennifer Aniston.

Luka Doncic fantasized about meeting Jennifer Aniston and driving a Porsche before coming to the NBA

Fan of the popular TV series Friends actress, Luka supposedly wished to have a date with the stunning Hollywood actress with many of his other dreams that included all the rookie awards, some Porsche cars, regular place in All-Star teams, and also an NBA ring.

His fellow European basketball star Nikola Vucevic who was starting to become a big name that very year sent out this hilarious Tweet before Luka’s draft to lure him to his then team, the Orlando Magic.

If you come to Orlando, I can’t help you with Jennifer Aniston but you can drive my 911 every day @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/KrXg4sjdFh — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 19, 2018

Before the draft, he was skinnier than he is now. He was lighter on his feet. His jumper was smoother. He blew by defenders on fast breaks using speed. His side steps were quicker. He was bouncier and more explosive around the rim, whether that be rebounding balls in traffic or throwing down vicious dunks.

A lot has changed since then, maybe he likes food in the States much more than he did back in his home. Whatever might be the case if he wants all of what he wanted before making it to the league, he must get back his fitness, which is depreciating at an exponentially higher rate than his idol LeBron James’.