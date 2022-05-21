“I see why Michael Jordan love the hell outta of Luka Doncic”: Kendrick Perkins applauds the efforts of Mavs guard putting up 42-points amid illness

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calls Luka Doncic a killer, reminiscing why Michael Jordan loves the Mavericks guard.

Post his debacle in Game One, Luka Doncic came all guns blazing, scoring 20+ points in the first half of Game Two against the Warriors. The Mavericks superstar has joined the ranks of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain with his recent performances.

While a few analysts are livid at him for being nicknamed Baby Bird, Luka doesn’t do any injustice to it. Being the only All-Star on his team, Luka finally got over the hump this postseason, getting past the first round of the playoffs.

Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). pic.twitter.com/TeS32DTT9w — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 13, 2022

While many believed the Mavs had reached their ceiling for the season, they would shock the basketball world, beating the first seed Phoenix Suns at their home in a Game Seven. Jason Kidd and his crew now face their toughest matchup in the Warriors, who have tons of playoff experience.

With Luka lighting it up despite losing Game Two, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins termed him a killer, recollecting Air Jordan’s fondness for Luka.

“That dude is just different”: Kendrick Perkins on Luka Doncic.

According to media reports, Luka has not been his 100% since the beginning of the WCF. The Mavericks guard has been suffering from sleepless nights, battling illness. Nonetheless, the Slovenian superstar would show up for Game Two.

Luka has been filling up his stat sheet, averaging 30.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG so far in the playoffs. The former ROTY has been able to get past most of the defenses thrown at him. There is no denying that the two-time All-Star is a rare talent discovered by Mark Cuban.

You can drop Luka anywhere in the WORLD and he’s going to be the same KILLER!!! That dude is just DIFFERENT. I see why MJ love the hell outta of him! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 21, 2022

Having suffered back-to-back first-round eliminations in the last two years, Luka has finally managed to get past the hump this year. Despite missing the first 3-games due to injury, the former EuroLeague MVP would make it up in the following games.

The 23-year still has more than a decade left of his prime but is already on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats.