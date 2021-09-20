“Michael Jordan had an IQ for basketball which was above normal”: Glen Rice reminisces about the moment the Bulls legend proved why he was considered the GOAT

Back in the first round of the 1992 playoffs, Michael Jordan showed it to Glen Rice and the Miami Heat just how sensational he was.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being one of the most impactful players, Mike was considered a basketball god. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

It was because of Michael that the Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in history. Of course, with the help from stars like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, MJ helped the Bulls be the most dominant team in the 1990s. Winning two successful three-peats, finishing a season with a flawless 72-10 record, there was virtually nothing that the Bulls hadn’t achieved because of their leader.

Also Read: When the Orlando Magic legend fell on top of the Rockets star while diving for a loose ball

With 14 All-Star appearances, 10 Scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVP and 5 league MVPs under his belt, MJ has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history to rightfully claim the GOAT title.

In the Bulls-Heat playoffs series in 1992, Michael Jordan showed Glen Rice why he was called the GOAT.

Back in 1992, MJ won his third MVP and led the Bulls to secure the best record (67-15) in the league. With the #1 seed of the Eastern Conference, Chicago were the strong favourites to defend their title.

In the first round of the postseason, MJ and the Bulls lit up the Miami Heat making their maiden playoffs appearance. While averaging an incredible 45 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, His Airness helped his team sweep the Heat 3-0.

Despite this scoring rampage Air Jordan was throughout the season, it was actually a defensive play that impressed the then-24-year-old Glen Rice. Back in 2020, the 3-time All-Star appeared in a podcast interview where he discussed Miami’s 1992 playoffs battle against the Bulls. He specifically spoke about a block Jordan had in Game 2 which left Rice to be in awe of MJ.

“Michael came from out of the rafters. I had no idea. That’s how quick he was. It wasn’t a double-team. I had a guy on the post. I did my little shake move, let it go and all of a sudden, I’m like ‘No, … where did he come from?’ That’s what made him amazing. Not only was he that explosive offensively, I mean this guy’s IQ for basketball was above normal.”

Here, have a look at the incredible defensive play Glen spoke about.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony hilariously explains how ‘The King’ lured him to Los Angeles

After handing the Heat a first-round sweep, 4-3 close defeat to New York in the second round, defeated Cleveland 4-2 in the ECF, the Bulls lifted the title yet again after defeating the Blazers 4-2 in the finals. As expected it was Mike who lifted the Finals MVP trophy after putting up a solid 35.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds against Portland.