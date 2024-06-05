“Michael Jordan Had Oakley”: WNBA Legend Insinuates Chennedy Carter Deserved to Be Punched by Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark‘s scuffle with Chennedy Carter has resulted in divided opinions among NBA enthusiasts. While some believe that such incidents are common for a rookie, others have accused her fellow athletes. Women’s hoops legend, Nancy Lieberman, stated that Clark is in desperate need of an enforcer but at the same time, she needs to respond adequately on her own accord. The NY native claimed that had she been in Clark’s shoes, she would have punched Carter immediately.

The WNBA legend went to the Run It Back pod to convey her position regarding Carter’s foul on the rookie. She expressed,

“If I were Caitlin Clark, I would’ve punched her in the face. I am from New York and I would have told her to fu** off, that would actually cure the problem.”

Akin to Matt Barnes’ issues with Clark’s teammates not having her back, the 65-year-old also questioned their lack of will to protect their franchise’s face.

She alluded to the example of Michael Jordan, who had a heavy-duty Charles Oakley as his enforcer, and the opponents would dare not get on Oak’s nerves. She also referred to other sports and took the example of NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky,

“Where is Caitlin Clark’s teammates? I’d be pi**ed as sh** at my teammates that nobody come to my defense. You know Gretzky had an enforcer, Michael Jordan had Oakley. Honestly, it is bu**shit, this has to be better, Indiana has to be better.”

She remembered how Michael Jordan’s arrival in 1984 changed the economics of the NBA and Clark has embarked on a similar journey for the prosperity of the WNBA. The former Phoenix Mercury guard then urged the W athletes to recognize that if not for her, they would not have attained charter flight rights, gateways for generational wealth, and increased viewership from different segments of society.

Thus, Lieberman wants the WNBA athletes to celebrate the Iowa Hawkeyes legend instead of deriding her. However, for Clark to gain more respect in the league, her teammates must have her back at every turn.

Caitlin Clark’s teammates have drawn widespread criticism

Matt Barnes had also called out the Fever squad for being absent when their teammate had been in jeopardy. He didn’t like the body language of her teammates and observed the lack of urgency when their guard was knocked down during Carter’s flagrant-1 foul.

Barnes prompted the whole squad to make sure that their most prized player wasn’t disrespected like that. The former Clippers Wing expressed,

“My issue and my question is, where the fu*k are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where the rest of the Indiana Fever at? I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-ass to pick her up, like, y’all are supposed to protect the asset.”

The whole Fever squad has been feckless in the Caitlin Clark situation. Meanwhile, the guard has been unable to retaliate on her own because she is not ready to take on the established WNBA athletes in a violent scenario.

As she grows further, the league’s talisman will learn how to tackle these situations. However, she isn’t the only one who needs to grow, her teammates also have to become more reliable.