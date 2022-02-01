“Michael Jordan had 36 40-burgers in just his 3rd year into the NBA”: How the Showtime Lakers and Bird’s Celtics witnessed a young MJ dominate the league like none other

Michael Jordan announced himself to the world within a couple of years after making it into the NBA, but what he did in his 3rd year was just unbelievable.

As soon as Michael Jordan came into the NBA, the league started witnessing something that hadn’t happened since Wilt Chamberlain retired. But it wasn’t a 7-footer like the Sixers giant, dominating the entire league.

It was rather a 6’6 slender, athletic guard who averaged well over 28-points, 6 rebounds, 5-assists, and 2-steals a game in his debut season.

That was just a hint for the things to follow. After Jordan dragged the Bulls to their 1st Playoffs in 4 years just to get eliminated in the first round, the 23-year-old broke his foot just 3-games into his sophomore season. It resulted in him being out for almost the entire season, but the Bulls managed to qualify for the Playoffs having a 30-52 record.

Also read: “I was trying to be all cool and cute when facing Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals”: Shaquille O’Neal admits being overconfident and distracted during his Finals debut

It was enough for the future 6-time NBA champion to put the world on notice. Facing arguably the greatest Celtics team in the history of the franchise, MJ had a 63-point game in the series, which Boston swept (3-0) eventually.

That 63-point game didn’t just set the best Playoffs scoring record, but also the pace for “His Airness” to deliver one of the best seasons by an NBA player in his era.

Michael Jordan’s best individual season in the NBA

In just his 3rd season in the league, Mike won his first-ever scoring title, averaging over 37 points a game playing all 82 matches of the season averaging over 40 minutes a game. But what he did in almost half of those games is even more insane.

Michael Jordan did this in ONE season and only took 2 threes per game. Unbelievable🔥#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/svalvxBiaM — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 31, 2022

Jordan scored 40 or more points in a game 173 times in the regular season and 38 times in the playoffs, for a total of 211 games in his career. Thirty-Six of those 211 came in a single season (86-87). Let that sink in.

Ironically, that season ended in the first round of Playoffs as well, against? Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics. And again Larry Legend didn’t give MJ the opportunity to steal even one game. After that season the Bulls led by Jordan would never lose the first round of Playoffs ever again.

Michael would go on to win 9-more scoring titles (NBA record) in years to come winning 5-MVP titles, 14 All-Star selections, 9 All-Defensive First teams (NBA record), and many more individual accolades. He still holds the best scoring average in the NBA and is top-5 on the all-time scoring list.

Also read: “I had 9 turnovers and missed big free throws”: Ja Morant defends Ziaire Williams for missing a game-winning 3, takes the blame for the OT loss vs 76ers

He also led the Bulls to 6-championships, winning 6 NBA Finals MVP awards, which is also a record. With that impeccable resume, Jordan not only ended up being the least arguable GOAT of the game in his 15-year career, but also a household basketball name around the world.