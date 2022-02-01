“I had 9 turnovers and missed big free throws”: Ja Morant defends Ziaire Williams for missing a game-winning 3, takes the blame for the OT loss vs 76ers

Ja Morant takes accountability for committing 9 turnovers, missing big shots as the 76ers defeat Memphis in an OT thriller.

With Joel Embiid announced to be sidelined for the Sixers-Grizzlies clash, everyone expected the in-form Memphis team to grab their 4th straight win. However, due to Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris’ stellar performances, it was a closely-contested bout, with Philly preventing Ja Morant and co. their 36th win of the season.

After a 111-111 scoreline at the end of regulation, the contest was evenly-fought for the majority of the overtime. With almost 27 seconds left in the game, Maxey finished a tough layup to give the Sixers a 1-point lead. And the very next play, Ja found Ziaire Williams wide open at the corner three, who ended up missing the game-winning three-pointer.

Also Read: Ayesha Curry takes it to Twitter to compliment the Warriors’ superstar after he dropped 40 against the Rockets

In the postgame interview, Morant defended the rookie for missing the three. And rather, took the blame of the loss upon himself.

“If you pick anybody to be mad at, pick me”: Ja Morant

Morant defended the forward for missing the shot, instead spoke about his 9 turnovers and missed shots in the game. In the postgame presser, Morant stated:

“There’s nothing to hang our heads about or for people to be mad about because (Ziaire) missed a shot. If there’s anybody you want to be mad at, it can be me. I had 9 turnovers and I missed big free throws. I didn’t make a 3. If you pick anybody to be mad at, pick me.”

Ja Morant said if he had that same situation late in OT, he would pass to Ziaire Williams again. “If it’s anybody you want to be mad at, it can be me. I had nine turnovers.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) February 1, 2022

Morant did have a chance at the end of the regulation to seal the win for the Grizzlies. However, he ended up missing the shot from the charity stripe. The former ROTY also missed an unconventional contested three-point shot with almost 34 seconds on the clock. All these missed opportunities resulted in the Sixers losing the game in the overtime.

Also Read: Erik Spoelstra expresses his wish of seeing the 6MOTY candidate suit up for the ASG in Cleveland

Despite the tough loss, the Memphis front office will surely be content seeing Morant defend his teammates and take accountability.