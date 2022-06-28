Michael Jordan has 4, and Stephen Curry has 3, but there is no room for LeBron James on this list of players

In an era of basketball excellence, nobody has come close to billionaire and cult hero, Michael Jordan. Except for Stephen Curry.

Yes, we said that. Nope, no LeBron James in this equation. As much as the King has done for the sport, there are just certain areas he has faltered throughout his career.

The setting up of a dynasty is one example. Throughout his career, he has failed to be a part of or set up a dynasty. He tried it, twice. Eight finals, three championships, not a bad attempt.

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry on the other hand have been part of some impeccable dynasties. And both of them have a winning record in the finals.

Moreover, these two players belong on a list that just highlights their dominance even further.

Championship runs averaging at least 27ppg in the playoffs, playing ZERO elimination games: Michael Jordan – 4

Stephen Curry – 3 No other player since 1950 has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/J7CKFK4KL7 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) June 27, 2022

Winning multiple championships while facing zero elimination games says more about the strength of your dynasty than anything else. Scoring an average of 27 says more about how instrumental you are to the dynasty. They go hand in hand.

Michael Jordan has 4 such championship runs, and Stephen Curry has 3, but no other player since 1950 has more than 1.

The legend of Stephen Curry is similar to Michael Jordan’s!

When we take a closer look at the careers of Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan, the similarities continue to arise.

This championship sealed Steph’s first finals MVP and he was also on a scoring tear. He matched something only Jordan did.

Most 30 point games by a player older than 33 years old in a NBA Finals 1. Steph Curry 2022 (4 games)

2. Michael Jordan 1997 (4 games)

3. Michael Jordan 1998 (4 games) pic.twitter.com/RfSnk5Oysz — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) June 17, 2022

In 1998, MJ beat Gary Payton and the Sonics to win. In 2022, Steph Curry beat Marcus Smart and the Celtics to win his title. The similarity? Marcus Smart is the first guard since Payton to win the DPOY.

Only Michael Jordan in 1998 averaged more points on the road as a FMVP than Steph Curry just did… against the best defense in the NBA.. with the DPOY AT HIS POSITION — c H e f 👨‍🍳 (@ChefBetter) June 19, 2022

We don’t know if Stephen will go on to rack up more championships or finals MVPs. While the actual gulf between MJ and Steph might be huge, we now know that there are straits between them.

The legend of Steph Curry is unfolding in front of our eyes. Don’t blink or you’ll miss.

