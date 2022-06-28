“I did not tell you to shoot that horrible shot, stop tagging me!”: Steph Curry was hilariously enraged with kids pulling up from 30-feet and blaming it on him

Steph Curry did not take any responsibility for ‘changing the game’ as he defends himself for the bad shots kids are taking these days.

One thing Steph Curry has over every single player of his generation is the fact that he undoubtedly changed the way the game of basketball is played. The fact that the Warriors had two guys in Klay Thompson and Curry running around multiple screens getting hand-offs in a single possession altered the fabric of the NBA world.

There aren’t enough stats in the world to fully comprehend the pure talent Steph Curry puts on display night in and night out. A random stat that is quite amazing is the fact that at 34 years old, Curry shot 42% on stepback 3s on a whopping 173 attempts.

In the last 25 years, no one has made more 3s from both the right wing and the left wing than the Davidson graduate and to take it a step further: In those 25 years since tracking data began, Curry has made the most shots from 26-30 feet out.

Steph Curry on kids copying his shot tendencies.

Steph Curry went on ‘The Knuckleheads’ podcast a while back and was asked by the hosts about these new generation kids pulling up from 30 feet in high school games. Coaches at that level would immediately hit that player with a DNP for that sort of activity 10 years ago but now, it’s become a tad bit more acceptable.

Curry response was hilarious as he did not claim responsibility for moving the 3-point revolution forward.

Of course, Curry isn’t the only one to ‘blame’ here as guys like Damian Lillard and Trae Young pull up from near half-court nowadays with their stellar range. Even big guys who used to bang down low are now coming up to the arc to drain a couple threes, perhaps getting inspiration from guys like Dirk Nowitzki and Karl Anthony Towns.

All in all, guys who have practiced and accomplished as much as Steph should be allowed to take these shots, not freshman out of middle school who play JV.

