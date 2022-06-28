Basketball

“I did not tell you to shoot that horrible shot, stop tagging me!”: Steph Curry was hilariously enraged with kids pulling up from 30-feet and blaming it on him

“I did not tell you to shoot that horrible shot, stop tagging me!”: Steph Curry was hilariously enraged with kids pulling up from 30-feet and blaming it on him
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Chris Paul is following LeBron James' footsteps by donating $40 million to a cause both Suns and Lakers star believe in
Next Article
"There has to be part of Kevin Durant wishing Kyrie Irving opted out": Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew picking $37M over LeBron James
NBA Latest Post
"There has to be part of Kevin Durant wishing Kyrie Irving opted out": Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew picking $37M over LeBron James
“There has to be part of Kevin Durant wishing Kyrie Irving opted out”: Skip Bayless and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew picking $37M over LeBron James

Kyrie Irving lives up to his unpredictable status amid rumors of him joining the LA…