“Michael Jordan held that record for 12,791 consecutive days!”: Nick Wright complements Luka Doncic for his incredible achievement

Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic crosses Michael Jordan on the all-time playoffs points per game list, holds the top spot

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks faced the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 of the Western Semi-Finals. After falling short 121-114 in Game 1, Luka Doncic and co came with clear intentions. They held their ground in the first half, and ended with a 60-58 lead. However, the Suns came strong in the 2nd half again, outscoring the Mavs 71-49.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker came alive in the 2nd half, leading the Suns to a 129-109 win. The Suns defended their homecourt and now head to the road with a 2-0 lead.

Luka Doncic put up a brilliant performance, scoring 35 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and dishing 7 assists. However, Luka was locked up and held to just 11 points in the 2nd half. The Suns knew who was the dangerous party, and they locked him up and won the game.

Also Read: “Luka Doncic pulls a Shaq on national television with his bullsh*tting quote”: The Mavs guard has a faux pas moment but is more apologetic about it unlike Big Diesel

Entering the series, everyone knew others on the Mavericks needed to step up and assist Luka if they want to take on the top-seeded Suns. So far that hasn’t happened, and the Suns have been able to dominate the series.

Luka Doncic becomes top-scorer in NBA Playoff History, leaves Michael Jordan behind

Even before Luka Doncic made his way to the NBA, he had an impressive resume. It has only gotten better in the league. Luka’s in his 4th season and is already a 3x All-Star. After winning ROTY, Luka has been in MVP considerations since his sophomore season.

Luka and the Mavericks were facing a roadblock in the playoffs for the last two seasons. Despite excellent personal performances by Doncic, the Los Angeles Clippers had eliminated them in the first round two times in a row. However, this time, the Mavs came over the hump, taking down the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Luka has been as impressive as ever, putting up big numbers consistently. He had been tied with Michael Jordan for the most PPG in Playoff history since his 45 points in Game 1 against the Suns. With his 35 points last night, he crossed His Airness on the list to hold the top spot for himself.

Reminder: With 35 points tonight Luka officially moves past Michael Jordan into solo 1st place for all time playoff points per game. MJ has held that record 12,791 consecutive days. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 5, 2022

Also Read: “Luka Doncic did it in 16, Michael Jordan did it in 14!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Dallas Mavericks superstar beats 1st round exit allegations

From the looks of it, it looks like the Mavericks would have to move mountains to move past the Suns. Hopefully this offseason the front office can get a co-star for Luka and continue his growth to the top.