“Luka Doncic did it in 16, Michael Jordan did it in 14!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Dallas Mavericks superstar beats 1st round exit allegations 

Luka Doncic the Magician finally makes it out of the first round as the Mavs take game 6 and move on to the conference semifinals.

The young phenom from Dallas, Luka Doncic was finally able to brush aside his 1st round exit ghosts, as he displayed his versatility to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Utah Jazz.

For the Jazz, the misery continues. They were the first seed last year and were bounced out relatively early. This year, their struggles were exasperated.

Doncic entered the series relatively late but made a crucial difference. Today’s 24-9-8 stat line only showed his prowess across all dimensions of the game.

Also read: “Rudy Gobert can’t guard me!”: Luka Doncic talks his s*#& as he put the Utah Jazz in a spell while enchanting the Dallas Mavericks crowd

Luka Doncic has won his first playoff series. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/422dYUF48X — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2022

Doncic is also closely following the footsteps of Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk Nowitzki & Luka Doncic won their first Playoff Series in the Bad City. pic.twitter.com/fJwPJSgIMV — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) April 29, 2022

Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan have eerily similar career stats!

Being called a young goat or future goat has to come with a lot of expectations on your shoulder, for Luka, that is easy. He is almost mirroring Michael Jordan’s playoff career path. Luka has the second best all-time playoff ppg!

Luka has reached 500 playoff points in 16 career games, the fewest needed since Michael Jordan 📈 MJ did it in 14 games! pic.twitter.com/jPDD3vuHeH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 29, 2022

Dončić produced 794 combined points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks through his first 15 career playoff games. Third-most in @NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain – 925

Michael Jordan – 825

Luka Dončić – 794

Oscar Robertson – 793

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 781 pic.twitter.com/vFSDbjrNCF — Crazy Stats (@NBAcrazystats) April 26, 2022

He was at his trademark best, when he drilled a stepback triple late in the game. He also provided the assist for Jalen Brunson’s clutch bucket. The Phoenix Suns need to watch out as the phenom will be ready.

Luka Doncic steps back on Rudy Gobert and drills a triple 🔥pic.twitter.com/he3fYdggda — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2022



Also read: “Donovan Mitchell committed 8 different war crimes on defense”: NBA Fans are going wild as a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks take down the Utah Jazz