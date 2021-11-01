“Michael Jordan is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen”: When Bobby Knight explained how the GOAT was the best athlete he’d ever seen even before playing a single NBA game

Long before Michael Jordan had played a single game in the NBA, Team USA head coach had already named the Bulls GOAT as the “best basketball player” he’d ever seen.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

It was because of Michael that the Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in history. Of course, with the help from stars like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, MJ helped the Bulls be the most dominant team in the 1990s. Winning two successful three-peats, finishing a season with a flawless 72-10 record, there was virtually nothing that the Bulls hadn’t achieved because of their leader.

With 14 All-Star appearances, 10 Scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, 2 Olympic Golds, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVP and 5 league MVPs under his belt, MJ has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history to rightfully claim the GOAT title.

It didn’t take Mike long to make himself a household name. In fact, he was dominating the court and made a name for himself even before playing a single game in the league.

“In the categories of competitiveness, ability, skill and athleticism, Michael Jordan is the best athlete”: Bobby Knight

Back in 1984, before the NBA Draft, His Airness was a part of the Team USA which represented at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Sharing the court alongside some fellow future Hall-Of-Famers like Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin, MJ led the team in points (17.1 PPG).

After dropping a game-high 20 points in the 96-65 gold medal match win against Spain, head coach Bobby Knight had some huge praises for Air Jordan. Even before the future Bulls legend had played a single NBA game, Knight already deemed him as the “best player” he’s ever seen. Knight said:

“The kid is just an absolutely great kid. If I were going to pick the 3 or 4 best athletes I’ve ever seen play basketball, he’d be one of them. I think he’s the best athlete I’ve ever seen play basketball. If I were gonna pick 3-4 with the best ability I’d ever seen play the game, he’d be one of them. If I’m gonna pick the best competitor that I’ve ever seen play, he’d be one of them.

So, in the categories of competitiveness, ability, skill and then athletic ability, he’s the best athlete, he’s one of the best competitors, he’s one of the most skilled players. And that to me makes him the best basketball player that I’ve ever seen play”

Here’s Bobby Knight explaining why Michael Jordan is the best basketball player he’s ever seen *before MJ had even played a single NBA game.* pic.twitter.com/h8pW484UtX — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 25, 2020

Right from Mike’s freakish athletic abilities to his competitiveness, Knight was absolutely spot-on with his predictions.