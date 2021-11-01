Basketball

“Michael Jordan is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen”: When Bobby Knight explained how the GOAT was the best athlete he’d ever seen even before playing a single NBA game

“Michael Jordan is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen”: When Bobby Knight explained how the GOAT was the best athlete he’d ever seen even before playing a single NBA game
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Nah LeBron James, you won't get an and-1 for this play this season!": Lakers' superstar shocked as he didn't draw an and-1 on a play against the Houston Rockets
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen”: When Bobby Knight explained how the GOAT was the best athlete he’d ever seen even before playing a single NBA game
“Michael Jordan is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen”: When Bobby Knight explained how the GOAT was the best athlete he’d ever seen even before playing a single NBA game

Long before Michael Jordan had played a single game in the NBA, Team USA head…