“Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is disrespectful”: NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has his say and picks MJ in the basketball GOAT argument

Former 6MOY winner Jamal Crawford believes that Michael Jordan is the GOAT and comparing anyone to MJ is disrespectful.

Michael Jordan was absolutely phenomenal during his time in the NBA, establishing himself as arguably the greatest player of all time. MJ was a generational player and retired with an astounding 6 championships to his name.

Additionally, Jordan earned 14 All-Star selections during his career, led the NBA in points per game in 10 different seasons. Moreover, he won the league MVP award five times and won the 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Without a doubt, he has inspired many people to play basketball. In addition, he is still a legend and role model to many players today.

Meanwhile, Jamal Crawford himself had a respectable career in the NBA. The veteran guard is a walking highlight reel. Like Michael Jordan, Crawford also began his career with the Bulls. Crawford averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 1,327 NBA games.

His handles are some of the best the game has ever witnessed, in addition, the 41-year-old is a 3x winner of the Sixth Man Of The Year Award.

The 6ft 5in guard is one of the most respected and admired personalities in the NBA community. He recently weighed in on the GOAT debate.

Jamal Crawford picks Michael Jordan as his GOAT over everyone else

Jamal Crawford is undoubtedly one of the top bench scorers in NBA history. He ended scoring a total of 11,279 points as a reserve during his playing career.

Jordan and Crawford faced each other four times in the NBA where MJ ended up coming on top three out of the four times. Many who have played with and against Jordan consider him the GOAT, and Jamal Crawford is certainly one of them.

The 3x Sixth Man of The Year Award winner has stated that it is “disrespectful” to compare anyone to Michael Jordan. The 41-year-old as all the players that Jordan has been compared to have “flaws”.

Comparing anyone to MJ is disrespectful, says @JCrossover. "Everyone you compare him to has flaws."

One cannot blame Jamal Crawford for holding Jordan in such high regard. However, implying Jordan’s game was ‘flawless’ might be a bit of a stretch.

The 5x MVP was an underwhelming 3-point shooter. His 30% career 3pt percentage is clear evidence of it. His Airness could stroke it from deep when he “was feeling it”. However, he just was not a consistent shooter from that range.

In addition, MJ had many problems off the field. A few of them were his gambling addiction, team fights, and all sorts of other off-court drama that put Jordan’s teammates in difficult situations.

Still, many consider him the best player ever to play, and for good reason.

Every single NBA fan has an opinion on the GOAT debate. It remains to be seen whether there will be a player who can surpass Jordan in the eyes of the fans. However, a few have come quite close.