Basketball

“Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is disrespectful”: NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has his say and picks MJ in the basketball GOAT argument

“Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is disrespectful”: NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has his say and picks MJ in the basketball GOAT argument
Joe Viju

Previous Article
Cloud 9 Blue is going to Berlin for Valorant Champions, As they defeat Rise in the NA LCQ Grand Finals
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is disrespectful”: NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has his say and picks MJ in the basketball GOAT argument
“Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is disrespectful”: NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has his say and picks MJ in the basketball GOAT argument

Former 6MOY winner Jamal Crawford believes that Michael Jordan is the GOAT and comparing anyone…