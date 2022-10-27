“Michael Jordan Just Left and Came Back! And We Still Won!”: Dennis Rodman Explains Why He Believes His Bulls are the Greatest Team of All-Time

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dennis Rodman (left) and Michael Jordan (right) at halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman was one of one of the great NBA dynasties, the 90s Chicago Bulls. One that was great because Michael Jordan sucked at baseball?

The NBA has seen several franchises come up with dynasties throughout its 75-year history. The Lakers, Celtics, Spurs, and Warriors all come to mind.

However, perhaps the greatest dynasty of all time is the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. A time that was better known in the league as the Michael Jordan era.

Well, what makes the 90s Bulls the best? According to Dennis Rodman, one of the reasons is the fact that MJ sucked at baseball.

Dennis Rodman claims his Chicago Bulls team is the greatest of all time because Michael Jordan sucked at baseball

In 1996, Dennis Rodman joined the Chicago Bulls, teaming up with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. A team that broke the then-wins record with a 72-10 season, and would complete the three-peat by 1998.

Many have boldly claimed that this team is the greatest in NBA history. A statement that has sparked huge debates. Well, The Worm believes he has the answer that could end it all.

The reason why the 90s Bulls are the greatest dynasty ever is simply because Jordan sucked at baseball!

“You know you’ve got a great player. The great Michael Jordan. People just don’t get it! Michael Jordan left and came back. He sucked in baseball! He came back to basketball and won three. No one’s ever done stuff like that!”

A fair argument from Rodman. MJ did do the unimaginable by winning the treble after returning from baseball. It took a lot to stop the Bulls, and Dennis would know, seeing as he has stopped them before.

The Worm was part of a Pistons team that beat Michael Jordan and the Bulls

Michael Jordan had many great rivals in his career, but perhaps his toughest was the 1989 Detroit Pistons. A team that beat him down, and included his future teammate Dennis Rodman.

Bad Boys. The 1988-89 Detroit Pistons are 14th on our Top 75 NBA Teams of All Time list. https://t.co/YLJEfi1z02 pic.twitter.com/bTQPJapdqH — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 29, 2022

The Bad Boys were a great team in their own right. However, Rodman says it best, the Bulls were one team that could beat any team ever.

