Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and a $300 million legend are the only ones to have fifteen 30+ point games in a single playoff run

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon are the only players in NBA history to record 15 30+ point games in a single postseason.

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon are three of the greatest players to ever live. Each of these megastars mastered a particular skill set and used it to their advantage for their entire careers.

These three legends are some of the most accomplished individuals we’ve ever seen. Between them, they have 44 All-Star appearances, 38 All-NBA selections, 7 MVPs, 13 championships, and 10 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of other accolades.

Further, these icons are the only three players in NBA history to record at least 15 30+ point games in a single playoff run.

Only 3 players in playoffs history had 15 or more 30 point games in a playoff run Hakeem Olajuwon 1995: 16

Michael Jordan 1992: 16

Kobe Bryant 2009: 15 pic.twitter.com/xXiuq4V531 — Tupac (@TupacAG) August 15, 2022

MJ finished the 1992 playoff with a staggering 34.5 PPG, the $300 million worth Hakeem had an average of 33 points, and Bean concluded the 2009 postseason with 30.2 PPG.

NBA Twitter reacts to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon achieving an incredible feat

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as soon as this stat went viral.

GOATS who mastered their craft. — Lakers310 – Alex (@Lakers_310) August 15, 2022

All dogs. They took it upon themselves to bring the games home, not pass the ball at crucial moments. — Samuel Davidson (@DavoQRC78) August 15, 2022

All three greatest players in their playoff runs, which resulted All three of them winning their championship and Finals MVP.🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀 — Nathaniel Woodard (@Nathani72381524) August 15, 2022

the most elite list I’ve ever seen in a stat, pure class https://t.co/AVzNjLUJRc — mephistopheles (@TWMagician) August 16, 2022

Funny how they’re the 3 most skilled players ever, also. https://t.co/m1W4pA64NM — damn (@aguyinachairr) August 15, 2022

3 of the best Tough Shot Makers at their positions to have ever played. No coincidence that they couldn’t be stopped in the playoffs; defend them well & they’ll still make a tough shot. https://t.co/8CkLidDR70 — leon myshkin (@RumhamFrank) August 15, 2022

Coincidentally, all three prolific scorers ended up winning championships in those years. This shows just how crucial these legends were for their respective teams.

