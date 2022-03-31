“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are the same”: Ty Lue gives an insight into the work ethic and winning mindset of the 3 NBA legends

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue shares an insight into the similarities between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

It would not be wrong to say that Ty Lue is one of the most successful coaches in the current era of the NBA. The veteran has enjoyed more success in his coaching career when compared to his playing days in the league. His top achievement continues to be the 3-1 comeback in the 2016 Finals.

Lue is one of the few to have had the privilege of being associated with three of the greatest players in Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. While Lue was teammates with MJ and Kobe, he coached James for almost three seasons.

While playing for the LA Lakers, Lue won two championships with Kobe and won a chip with LBJ as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lue was also teammates with Jordan on the Washington Wizards when His Airness was at the flag end of his prime.

During a recent appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, Lue addressed what made the above players stand out from the rest.

Ty Lue reveals the similarities between MJ, Kobe, and James.

Currently enjoying great success as a coach, Lue is one of the few individuals to have shared an association with three of the biggest names in NBA history. Thus during his recent appearance on a podcast, Coach Lue gave some interesting insights.

“Just seeing Kobe first, and then I left there and went to Washington and played with Jordan when he was 40,” said Lue. “Just seeing those two, and the way they worked, and how they grinded, and then, like you said, getting LeBron, those three guys, they all the same. Want to win, whatever it takes to win, but their work ethic, you come to the gym, you come in two hours early, and they already finished the workout. They sweating. They’re done.”

Though Lue didn’t enjoy much success as an NBA player, being teammates with MJ and Kobe certainly helped him as he began his journey as the head coach of the Cavaliers. Over the years, the former ASG coach has developed the image of a comeback king.

Nothing tops the iconic 2016 NBA Finals, but the Lue has had some incredible comebacks with the Clippers, the most recent being a 25-point recovery against the Jazz.

Well, Coach Lue will be the treasurer of some great lockerroom stories with the mentioned legends which can be a subject for another podcast, making for a blockbuster episode.