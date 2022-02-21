Basketball

“You guys play harder at a pickup game at UCLA, and it ain’t billion of people watching”: Kobe Bryant let his disappointment known to the NBA players for playing the All-Star games for fun

"You guys play harder at a pickup game at UCLA, and it ain’t billion of people watching": Kobe Bryant let his disappointment known to the NBA players for playing the All-Star games for fun
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Rudy Gobert and I are not alike, we ain't nothing alike!": Warriors' Draymond Green is tired of comparisons with the Stifle Tower, snaps at the TNT crew during the All-Star Game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You guys play harder at a pickup game at UCLA, and it ain’t billion of people watching": Kobe Bryant let his disappointment known to the NBA players for playing the All-Star games for fun
“You guys play harder at a pickup game at UCLA, and it ain’t billion of people watching”: Kobe Bryant let his disappointment known to the NBA players for playing the All-Star games for fun

Lakers were not the only team Kobe Bryant gave his 100 percent for, the Western…