Basketball

“Michael Jordan lit Will Perdue up for setting an illegal screen on him”: Horace Grant reveals the Bulls legend punched his own teammate during practice

“Michael Jordan lit Will Perdue up for setting an illegal screen on him”: Horace Grant reveals the Bulls legend punched his own teammate during practice
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"It pushed him to work even more"– Former Ferrari driver thinks Carlos Sainz playing crucial role in Charles Leclerc's growth
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan lit Will Perdue up for setting an illegal screen on him”: Horace Grant reveals the Bulls legend punched his own teammate during practice
“Michael Jordan lit Will Perdue up for setting an illegal screen on him”: Horace Grant reveals the Bulls legend punched his own teammate during practice

Michael Jordan threw a punch at Will Perdue during Chicago Bulls practice after the latter…