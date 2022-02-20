“Property worth $1 million robbed from Draymond Green’s house”: Watches, jewelry, and valuables stolen while the Warriors superstar attends the Super Bowl LVI

Warriors superstar Draymond Green’s LA house had property worth $1 million stolen while he was in LA to attend the Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl weekend saw some of the biggest celebrities in attendance, having big names from all walks of life in attendance. From Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Kendell Jenner, to Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James. Draymond Green, who has a house in LA, was also in attendance.

As the Rams fans across the globe enjoyed their victory over the Bengals, there was burglary reported at NBA star Draymond Green’s house. The three-time champion returned home late in the night to find out he had property worth $1 million stolen from his house.

According to reports, the burglars entered the house through the window. The perpetrators ended up picking up items like watches, jewelry, and other valuables.

Also read: “Thanasis Antetokounmpo has the best job security in the history of civilization”: Charles Barkley trolls the Bucks player stating he will have a job till Giannis is the man in Milwaukee

The matter is with the LAPD, who are following the investigation protocols. There have been no arrests made so far.

Draymond Green’s LA house has property worth $1 million robbed.

According to a report in TMZ,

Warriors forward Draymond Green’s L.A. house was ransacked during Super Bowl weekend … and over $1,000,000 worth of stuff — watches, jewelry, and other property — was stolen, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us 31-year-old Green — who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — came home later that night and discovered someone had busted their way into his home.

Our sources tell us the alleged perps entered Green’s residence through his window … and made off with watches, jewelry, and other personal property.

This is not the first time that houses of celebrities in LA have been ransacked. The LAPD had earlier reported instances of burglary at celebrity homes of former Lakers player Nick Young, hip hop artist Nicki Minaj, and Dodgers star Yasiel Puig.

Also read: “Just wave your hands like you just don’t care, that’s the way Chuck played defense”: Charles Barkley indulges in some self-deprecating humor, comparing his defense to the shot-blocking machine at The Skills Challenge

Luckily, Green wasn’t at the house during the time of the robbery.