“Michael Jordan Made $50 Million, He Didn’t Have To Speak To Dennis Rodman”: Tensions Between New Teammates Arose Amid “The Worm” Getting On Board

The 1990s were a decade dominated by the Chicago Bulls. A dynasty consisting of the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. A team that put fear into the hearts of the rest of the NBA.

They truly were the team to beat. The chemistry they had, and the players they signed, all of which contributed to their six NBA Championships. However, despite being so successful it’s not like things were 24/7. Like any other sports team, they too had their own set of underlying tensions.

Such was the case when Rodman joined the team in 1996. The Worm was an eccentric persona and not well-liked in Chicago due to his previous affiliations. Nevertheless, he would be key to their success. But, when the time first came to be buddy-buddy, Michael wasn’t exactly in a hurry.

Michael Jordan was in no hurry to make friends with Dennis Rodman when he first arrived

Michael Jordan is without a shadow of a doubt the greatest player of all time. And, in 1996, he was on what many consider to be the greatest team of all time. The 1996 Chicago Bulls broke the win record with a regular season record of 72-10.

Jordan aside, the team was filled with talent. Most notably, Scottie Pippen, and The Worm, Dennis Rodman, who had joined the team the same year. It was an amazing season, but things didn’t exactly start off on a good note. After all, Rodman was new to the team, and many players still held some animosity, on account of him being a former Piston.

So, the franchise looked to its veterans to make Dennis feel at home. Unfortunately, the chances of that happening were close to none. Why? As explained in the book “Michael Jordan: The Life”, His Airness was a $50 million player. So, speaking to Rodman wasn’t on his to-do list.

“If Dennis Rodman had any thought about acting up, he ditched it immediately—Jordan was that intimidating. In fact, Rodman didn’t even speak to his new teammates, preferring instead to work in a silence that would grow stranger with each passing day. “It was a tough training camp because everybody was guarded,” Jack Haley would explain later in the season. “Again, you’re Michael Jordan. You’re Scottie Pippen. Why would you have to go over to Dennis? Michael Jordan made $50 million last year. Why would he have to go over and basically kiss up to some guy to get him to talk? They came over and shook his hand and welcomed him to the team, and this and that. But other than that, it was a slow process.”

Luckily for the Bulls, Jordan wasn’t so detached that he refused to interact with Rodman. Their relationship started amicably and then grew into a strong bond of friendship and trust.

Jordan once stormed into Dennis Rodman’s room and dragged him to practice by the nose ring

Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman’s relationship had a rough start. But, the more they played with each other, the closer they became. To the point, where MJ knew exactly what The Worm’s routines and patterns were like. So, when Dennis infamously decided to go to Las Vegas for a break, Jordan knew that when he returned, he would have to personally drag him to practice, and he did. That too, by the nose ring.

It must have been a painful experience for both Jordan and Rodman alike. But, one that proved fruitful in the end. Considering the fact that they won three NBA Championships together.