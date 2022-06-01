“Michael Jordan made more money from a Chevrolet deal than 3 months of Bulls basketball”: How a $200,000 endorsement was banking on MJ before a single game in NBA

Michael Jordan has always loved cars. He even signed a deal with Chevrolet, who paid him more than three months of basketball as a rookie!

Ever since he was drafted in 1984, Michael Jordan has taken the NBA by storm. Even after his retirement, a lot of what is basketball today revolves around the six-time champion.

This is primarily due to how he positioned himself in the league. Both as a player and as a businessman. His competitive nature and need to be the best were on display both on the court and at a meeting table.

As such, MJ finds himself one of the richest athletes in the world. A billionaire, Jordan has numerous brand deals including Nike, Gatorade, McDonald’s, and more.

The NBA made Jordan famous, but it was his sponsors that made him rich. Over nearly 4 decades, he’s earned $1.7 billion (pre-tax) off the court from brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Wheaties, Chevrolet, and others—and still pitches Nike, Hanes, Gatorade, and Upper Deck pic.twitter.com/Sn8P1DjvIG — Forbes (@Forbes) April 17, 2020

Michael is still close to a number of these brands even to this day. However, his first endorsement is one he may never forget, one that paid him more than the first three months of his rookie deal.

Michael Jordan was paid $200,000 after agreeing to his first endorsement with Chevrolet as a rookie

In 1984, the Chicago Bulls drafted a young Michael Jordan with the third overall pick in the NBA draft. His rookie contract saw him earn just around $550,000 in his first year.

However, Jordan would strike gold even before he became an international superstar when he signed his first endorsement deal with Chevrolet. A deal that saw him net $200,000, equivalent to more than three months of Bulls basketball.

Years later, some of the advertisements that The GOAT shot for Chevrolet are still fondly remembered!

It’s interesting to note that even then MJ raked in the big bucks. Now lives comfortably as a billionaire businessman who just so happened to be the greatest baller ever.