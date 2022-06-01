“Michael Jordan, we are millionaires too!”: When Samuel L Jackson explained how the $1.6 billion man gambled on the golf course

Samuel L Jackson is perhaps one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. Naturally, he is friends with Michael Jordan and plays golf with him.

Samuel L Jackson, you might know him as Nick Fury from the Avengers movies or you might perhaps remember him from the holy grail of basketball movies, Coach Carter. He was also Michael Jordan’s golf buddy.

Michael Jordan as we know, was and is an avid golfer. There are hundreds of stories about MJ’s love for the sport, his own golf course, and the ridiculous amount of money he would bet on games.

Of course, he is a billionaire. Jordan is worth over $1.6 Billion so naturally, betting is easy. So this time, we take a look at a story of a man he seemingly could not beat. Samuel L Jackson.

Coach Carter, it would seem is brilliant at golf, he talks about it on Jimmy Kimmel’s segment and how he and Jordan share a special relationship.

Samuel L Jackson talks about how he is brilliant at golf and how Michael Jordan used to bet millions!

Sam L Jackson talks about why he does not bet on sporting events, only on golf. He says in golf it feels as though people are gifting him money, presumably because he is that good.

Jimmy Kimmel asks if he’s played with MJ as MJ is notorious for betting. Jackson replies curtly with a ‘yea’, followed by another ‘yea’ when Kimmel asks if he won money from MJ.

“Does losing make him crazy?” asks Kimmel, and Sam explains “Mike wants something at stake all the time”. Sam adds “mike would try to bet amounts of money that would make you uncomfortable. We used to say, dude, we’re millionaires, let it go”

He candidly recalls the time Michael Jordan was shooting Space Jam in LA, they both fought each other at the Riviera. Kimmel and Jackson talk about how good a golfer MJ is, however, Sam adds “Being an athlete sometimes, you say your handicap is one thing and it is another.”

Sam says “Sure, you may be an athlete but you’re not a golfer.” Safe to say Jackson has the upper hand on MJ’s antics.

