“Michael Jordan Needed Everything Done For Him!”: Scottie Pippen Once Explained Why LeBron James is the Inarguably the GOAT

Scottie Pippen doesn’t nearly get enough credit for his time with the Bulls. At the end of the day, while Michael Jordan may have been the best player on the team, the often-forgotten legend wasn’t far behind at all.

And yet, because of Michael Jordan’s flashy ability to score the ball, many now believe there was a chasmic difference between the two. And it’s something Pippen bore for a long time.

But, back in 2020, he decided he’d had enough, igniting a beef between MJ and himself. And we’re here to bring to you a rather interesting installment of it from back in 2021.

Scottie Pippen released his memoir with a rather juicy quote involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan, in 2021

In 2021, Scottie Pippen released his memoir, ‘Unguarded’, which contained countless stories that the NBA community at large knew nothing about.

There were countless golden quotes, and thoughts of the man in the book. But, while we could’ve chosen one of those, why take gold, when you can take the piece of platinum instead?

Here were his published thoughts on why he believes LeBron James is the true GOAT, not Michael Jordan, as per HypeBeast.

“I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball. In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him. That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about.”

Those are some comments, alright.

But, the real question is, will they be given any validity by the NBA community?

Scottie Pippen’s credibility is often ignored by the NBA community

Admittedly, Scottie Pippen absolutely has a bias.

He was wronged by Michael Jordan (and ESPN), for taking away most of the spotlight from him, to shower MJ with as much as possible. And that isn’t fair.

However, as soon as Pippen admitted his disdain on the matter, the NBA community at large seemed to stop listening to him entirely.

But, while his bias is real, perhaps he deserves more credit. Especially when his position as a great of the game is considered.

And we do hope that he one day gets the respect he deserves.

