Kelly Oubre Jr. Made an Embarrassing Taunt While Down 28, Sending Brian Scalabrine Into Splits

Hornets fans may have just tuned out of this season completely. And yes, while some are watching as Kelly Oubre Jr. is having a near-All-Star level season, they also have the misfortune of watching their team get exploded out by everyone in the NBA.

Frankly, things couldn’t be more terrible in Charlotte, right now. Perhaps the only solace for the team is that they will potentially have the highest odds for a certain Victor Wembanyama.

But then again, given how quickly the Lakers are falling to the bottom, that honor may go to the Pelicans too. The Anthony Davis trade, and all the assets traded by the Lakers for it, really are gifts that keep on giving.

But it appears that Kelly Oubre Jr. saw the disasters that were going down, and decided that he was going to make it all better.

All before he made it so, so much worse.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kelly Oubre Jr. does the ‘too little’ celebration after scoring a point… while being 28 points down

In 26 minutes, Kelly Oubre Jr. had a respectable 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Some would even say that is a really good game for the Hornets man.

However, unfortunately for him, it came in a 105-140 drubbing of the Hornets, by the Celtics.

But it appears that no one told Kelly Oubre Jr, as he pulled this little move, much to the delight of the White Mamba himself, and Celtics *legend*, Brian Scalabrine.

Kelly Oubre Jr. does the “too small” taunt while the Hornets are down 28 causing Scalabrine to crack up pic.twitter.com/BX4ZdPYBJ9 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 29, 2022

Look away Hornets fans.

We don’t mean for this article, this game, or even this month.

We mean this season in its entirety.

The pain just isn’t worth it.

Should the Hornets even bring back LaMelo Ball this season?

LaMelo Ball has been unable to be on the court this season, due to a series of niggling ankle injuries. A heart-breaking case in its own right, considering he is the darling of Queen City.

Now, LaMelo Ball’s estimated timeline does set him back to about January (at worst) already. So, should the Hornets just give the man an early vacation from the season?

At the end of the day, even if they make the playoffs this season, it’s probable that they won’t go far at all. And so, now that they are in their current predicament, would it be a better idea to go all in for Victor Wembanyama, or perhaps even another star in the draft?

It most certainly shouldn’t be off the table.

