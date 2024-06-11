Michael Jordan Once Appreciated The End Of LeBron James ‘Decision’ As Free Agency Could Return To Normalcy In 2010

LeBron James’ decision to enter free agency in 2010 initiated chaotic times in the NBA. The excitement over his future grew exponentially during this phase, paving the way for a historical moment. However, the joyous times began for Michael Jordan only after the dust over this drama properly settled down.

MJ became the primary owner of the Charlotte Hornets, then the Charlotte Bobcats, in February of that year. He aimed to utilize the summer to showcase his caliber as an executive. But, the disarray over James’s future hindered his plans to a large extent. As a result, Jordan breathed a sigh of relief when the Akron-born eventually joined the Miami Heat.

Shortly after, he pointed out the remainder of the off-season as a golden opportunity for him to execute the moves, stating, “I’m kinda glad [it’s over] because now you really see who is out there…I don’t think the summer is over yet. I think you have a lot of movement still left to be made”.

"I would have never called Larry Hey Magic, let's get together." ~ Michael Jordan, 2010#NBA pic.twitter.com/1UNGhhHkO6 — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) June 9, 2024

Much to his dismay, things didn’t go according to plan. Jordan’s organization failed to bring in any perceived superstar of the game. Expectedly, the team started the campaign with a series of underwhelming displays, resulting in an in-season change in backroom staff. However, this failed to turn their fortune around. Recording a 34-48 run in the regular season, they missed the playoffs after finishing 10th in the East.

This underwhelming start as a team owner was just the beginning of his lackluster times with the franchise. Things only went downhill since the season as Jordan & Co. failed to meet fan expectations frequently.

Eventually, MJ decided to call it quits. He sold his majority stake in the organization in August 2023. This intentional decision to step down from operations compromised his lifelong connection to North Carolina, marking a tragic end to this story.