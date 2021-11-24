“Michael Jordan outbid Charles Barkley to buy my wife a Harley Davidson”: Roy Williams recounts the time the Bulls legend bought Wanda Williams a motorcycle at an auction

Roy Williams talks about Michael Jordan telling Charles Barkley to stop bidding to by his wife a motorcycle at an auction.

Michael Jordan has always a been quite the generous man. With a net worth of over $2 billion, it’s fair to say that the Chicago Bulls legend has more money than he knows what to do with it. So, donating a part of his wealth to charitable foundations over the decades seems like something that he would most certainly indulge in.

He’s done everything from donating the entirety of his Wizards salary at the time to the families of victims who passed on 9/11 to funding charities like the ‘Boys and Girls’ Clubs of America’. Ot’s safe to say that Michael Jordan is quite the generous man.

However, his generosity isn’t always tied to helping out those less fortunate them him as he’s known to spoil the ones closest to him. Roy Williams talks about the same to Graham Bensinger.

Michael Jordan bought Roy Williams’s wife a motorcycle.

Roy Willimas, former UNC assistant and head coach for men’s basketball, was one of the main reasons as to why Michael Jordan chose to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The two have formed a great bond over the decades since, as evident by Jordan’s random acts of kindness directed towards Williams and his family.

“He [Jordan] came in and sat down at our table and they bring this Harley out and Wanda said, ‘You could buy me that motorcycle,’ and Michael said, ‘You ride a bike?’ and I said, ‘She’s never ridden a bike before in her life,’. Michael said, ‘I’m going to buy you that bike.”

“It was unbelievable and he sat there at the auction and Charles Barkley was across the room and he’s over the bidding and Michael Jordan gave him the sign to stop because he was buying it for Wanda.”

