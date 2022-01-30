“Michael Jordan and Roy Williams reunited at UNC vs NC State”: The Bulls legend instills confidence in his alma mater’s squad during their rivalry game

Michael Jordan and Roy Williams embrace following UNC’s victory over NC State last night, with the final score being 100-80.

It’s a well known fact that Michael Jordan attended the University of North Carolina before making it to the NBA as the 3rd overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. Jordan quite the successful collegiate career from 1981-1984, leading to his no. 23 being retired by the Tar Heels.

Everything from hitting the game winning shot for the NCAA championship as a freshman against Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown or being named a Consensus All-American in his sophomore and junior years, the Tar Heel connection runs deep for Michael Jordan.

An assistant coach for UNC at the time Jordan was present was Roy Williams, a man who Jordan is quite close with to this day. They golf together when time permits and MJ was even kind enough to gift him a motorcycle while at an auction with Roy.

With both Williams and Jordan being Tar Heel royalty, it’s no surprise that UNC blew out their state rivals by 20 points in their presence.

Michael Jordan and Roy Williams present during the Tar Heels victory.

Considering the fact that UNC and NC State are both present in North Carolina, any sporting event between the two is dubbed a ‘rivalry’ game, with basketball and football being the main focus. Last night’s final score was 100-80 in favor of UNC.

Jordan was seen in attendance at this game for obvious reasons. Roy Williams, who took up the head coaching job for the college in 2003 and retired last year, was also present.

Caleb Love led the way with 21 points and 5 assists, with help from Armando Bacot and Brady Manek, both of who combined for 35 points on the night.

Following the win, Michael Jordan greeted his former UNC coach in the Tar Heels locker room with a heartwarming embrace. Considering the fact that they share 40 years of experiences with one another, this reunion was to be expected.