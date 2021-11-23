Basketball

“With LeBron James, you believe you can take him”: Stephen A Smith contrasts Michael Jordan with the Lakers superstar after his suspension for flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart

"With LeBron James, you believe you can take him": Stephen A Smith contrasts Michael Jordan with the Lakers superstar after his suspension for flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Everything is cool till the book comes out": Charles Barkley makes fun of controversies whenever NBA biographies are released
Next Article
"I don't know, we'll see what happens": Sebastian Vettel says he is not looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia for the next round of Formula 1
NBA Latest Post
"With LeBron James, you believe you can take him": Stephen A Smith contrasts Michael Jordan with the Lakers superstar after his suspension for flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart
“With LeBron James, you believe you can take him”: Stephen A Smith contrasts Michael Jordan with the Lakers superstar after his suspension for flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart

Stephen A Smith and JJ Redick got into a passionate debate about whether or not…