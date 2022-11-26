HomeSearch

“Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million To Disappoint His Fans?!”: NBA Twitter is Enraged As Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn Hayward, Exposes Hornets’ Incompetence

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published Nov 26, 2022

Nov 20, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) grabs his shoulder against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward has had a frustrating time with the Charlotte Hornets ever since he signed with the franchise. No, it isn’t due to a lack of fit, or good games. Heck, instead, he is so good, it’s frustrating how much time he is forced to miss due to injuries.

Of course, none of this is the player’s fault. After all, who in the world wants to carry an injury with them for as long as he does?

But, as you can expect, fans can’t help but clown him for it at this point. But, perhaps a bit of that reality is Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan’s fault too.

Robyn Hayward takes to social media to expose Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets completely

So far this season, the Charlotte Hornets’ have become infamous for not releasing nearly enough information about their injured players.

For example, here, when LaMelo Ball suffered his ankle injury in preseason, the franchise simply said that he can be expected back soon, but no timeline was provided.

In the end, the star didn’t play for quite a long time. And even when he came back, he admitted that he had rushed back, due to the injury crisis the team is going through this season.

Fans have since been a bit peeved about Michael Jordan and the Hornets’ apparent allergy to releasing adequate information about their players. But now, with Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward putting into perspective how bad things really are, things are about to get a lot wilder.

For the most part, Gordon Hayward’s injury was labeled as a bone bruise at worst by the franchise. But with that blatant lie being exposed for the world to see, there are sure to be consequences for Michael Jordan and his terrible franchise.

 

Shams Charania’s ‘sources’ report what’s slated to happen next

Shortly after Robyn Hayward released her expose of the Charlotte Hornets, Shams Charania put out this little tweet.

Is it possible that Shams Charania’s source is Robyn Hayward?

It’s certainly possible.

