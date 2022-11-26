“Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million To Disappoint His Fans?!”: NBA Twitter is Enraged As Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn Hayward, Exposes Hornets’ Incompetence

Nov 20, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) grabs his shoulder against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward has had a frustrating time with the Charlotte Hornets ever since he signed with the franchise. No, it isn’t due to a lack of fit, or good games. Heck, instead, he is so good, it’s frustrating how much time he is forced to miss due to injuries.

Of course, none of this is the player’s fault. After all, who in the world wants to carry an injury with them for as long as he does?

But, as you can expect, fans can’t help but clown him for it at this point. But, perhaps a bit of that reality is Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan’s fault too.

Also Read: “I Have Taken A Big Step on Defense, But People Won’t Say It!”: Luka Doncic Comes out Swinging About Improving, and He Isn’t Lying

Robyn Hayward takes to social media to expose Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets completely

So far this season, the Charlotte Hornets’ have become infamous for not releasing nearly enough information about their injured players.

For example, here, when LaMelo Ball suffered his ankle injury in preseason, the franchise simply said that he can be expected back soon, but no timeline was provided.

In the end, the star didn’t play for quite a long time. And even when he came back, he admitted that he had rushed back, due to the injury crisis the team is going through this season.

Fans have since been a bit peeved about Michael Jordan and the Hornets’ apparent allergy to releasing adequate information about their players. But now, with Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward putting into perspective how bad things really are, things are about to get a lot wilder.

Robyn Hayward on her husband, Gordon Hayward’s injury. She also emphasized the need for the team to protect players more… #Hornets pic.twitter.com/e7UhDZYAZu — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) November 26, 2022

Is this why Michael Jordan Bought the Hornets? Gave up 180 milly, just to disrespect fans? https://t.co/QVbgoywDce — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) November 26, 2022

For the most part, Gordon Hayward’s injury was labeled as a bone bruise at worst by the franchise. But with that blatant lie being exposed for the world to see, there are sure to be consequences for Michael Jordan and his terrible franchise.

Shams Charania’s ‘sources’ report what’s slated to happen next

Shortly after Robyn Hayward released her expose of the Charlotte Hornets, Shams Charania put out this little tweet.

Sources: Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder. Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2022

Is it possible that Shams Charania’s source is Robyn Hayward?

It’s certainly possible.

Also Read: 6ft 10″ Anthony Davis Falls While Trying To Lift a ‘Floored’ LeBron James vs Spurs in a Hilarious Goof Up