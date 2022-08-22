Michael Jordan protects his $1.57 billion franchise by not playing 1-on-1 with his Hornets players

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and he has an interesting method to protect the self-esteem of his Hornets player.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Jordan has done well after his career too. He’s invested in various companies, and he’s the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte has a valuation of $1.57 billion currently.

The Hornets haven’t been the most successful team in recent years, and with Jordan owning them, they’ve always had a different spotlight around them.

Michael Jordan refuses to play 1-on-1 with his Hornets players for an odd reason

If there’s something you should know about Michael Jordan, it’s that he’s one of the fiercest competitors the NBA has ever seen. If he found something he had an issue with it, he worked tirelessly to erase it.

Jordan took every opportunity he could to get into the minds of his opponents, wearing them down mentally before he beat them on the court.

MJ has the same attitude with his Hornets players. Apparently, in 2015, he came out and said that he doesn’t take his players 1-on-1 to make sure they don’t lose self-confidence. An Instagram post headlined that quote with a video of him taking it right at Hornets players in 2008.

It’s worth noting that Jordan is much older now, and he probably doesn’t have the same step. However, at the same time, Jordan is Jordan. If he puts his mind to it, he could take on anyone he wanted to, even current NBA players.

