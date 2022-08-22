Michael Jordan’s mother didn’t want him attending his brother Sgt. Major James Jordan Jr’s retirement for one specific reason

Michael Jordan’s siblings were never made to feel inferior in the presence of the NBA superstar, thanks to their mother.

James Jordan always claimed that his son Larry was the family’s true basketball talent and not Michael Jordan, despite the two sharing DNA.

Michael Jordan’s mother didn’t want him attending his brother Sgt. Major James Jordan Jr’s retirement, which had President Clinton in attendance

On the eve of his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, the man widely regarded as the greatest player in the game’s history may be remembered as a somewhat combative child.

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, was the most affectionate member of the family, the one who would wrap his arms around his mother while she was cooking and tell her how much he wished he could be tall.

Rare footage of Michael Jordan and his brother Larry Jordan. pic.twitter.com/dQ7jSsmWEf — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) July 27, 2022

James Jr. insisted on feeling no resentment as his younger brother flew past him.

“When I was a senior and Michael was a junior, we played one year of varsity basketball together, and that’s when his play just went to another level,” he said. “He played all five positions despite the fact that there were only five players on the floor. His level of play was simply far superior to the rest of us. People ask me all the time if it bothered me, and I can honestly say that it didn’t because I got to watch him grow. I was aware of how hard he worked.”

Deloris and James made certain that their children attended each other’s activities, with the girls attending their brothers’ basketball games and the boys attending their sisters’ soccer games. Deloris never wanted her Children to feel lesser and in one instance she just did that.

Also, read – $4.6 billion franchise owner says Luka Doncic has developed a new move ahead of Eurobasket

Michael Jordan’s mother discusses how she wished for her other children to never feel inferior and to have their own life experiences

MJ’s mother expressed her desire for his elder brother to have his day upon retirement from the army.

When Sgt. Major James Jordan Jr. retired there was a three-day celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., with tributes from President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton, Jordan’s former colonels, and 3,200 troops.

Michael Jordan’s older brother James Jordan was a Command Sergeant Major in the Army. And I’m quite sure he cussed out plenty Soldiers in the Army. Maybe that’s were MJ got his tough love leadership style from #LastDance pic.twitter.com/8fR2U6eDPq — WHUDUP (@whudup79) May 20, 2020

“Would you like to hear about my proudest moment?” “I was so emotional, I couldn’t take it,” his mother explained. Hearing from all of the new recruits about how he kept them focused. That’s what it’s all about: how you affect the lives of others.”

Michael did not join them due to his mother’s request that he wait until the second day of the festivities.

“I wanted Ronnie to have his day,” she explained, aware that her younger son’s presence would be a distraction. “Then Michael called and said his car broke down [which, they later joked, he couldn’t fix himself], and I secretly thought, ‘Good, Ronnie will get the attention and acknowledgment he deserves.'”

Michael’s family had already had plenty of memorable moments, including six NBA championships. His mother wanted her children to remember their own accomplishments and ensured that happened.

Also, read – Charles Barkley ridiculed 6x champ and “best friend” Michael Jordan for disregarding motorcycle helmets