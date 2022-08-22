Shaquille O’Neal’s father made good on a promise he made 40 years ago

Shaquille O’Neal expressed how much he wanted to be in the NBA to his father and he vowed to make him the best big-man of all time.

M.D.E or ‘Most Dominant Ever’ is a title that Shaquille O’Neal has carved out for himself as a way to describe his 19-year career in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has dinned several nicknames over the decades including the likes of ‘The Big Aristotle’ and ‘Shaq Diesel’ but none seem more fitting than the aforementioned M.D.E.

The road to becoming the most dominant player of all time and overall, one of the greatest big-men of all time was a journey he was prepared for from an early age. This was due to the fact that his biological mother and father were 6’2 and 6’1, respectively. So, by the time Shaq was 13, he was already over 6 feet tall.

While he has his biological father, Joe Toney, to thank for his 7-foot frame, there isn’t much else to be thankful for. Shaquille O’Neal was brought up by his stepfather, Phillip Arthur Harrison, an Army sergeant. It was Harrison who helped O’Neal pave his way when it comes to grade school and collegiate basketball.

Phillip Arthur Harrison made a promise to young Shaquille O’Neal.

Likes a bevy of basketball player who entered the NBA in the 80s and 90s, Shaquille O’Neal was enamored with the one and only, Dr. J. Shaq first saw Julius Erving in the cult classic, ‘The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh’ and immediately fell in love.

Of course, what was more impressive than acting in a movie was Erving’s actual play on NBA hardwood. So, a young Shaq convinced Harrison to take him to a Philadelphia 76ers game to watch ‘The Doctor’ play in real life. Watching him glide through the air with the finesse that he had led O’Neal to want to do one thing in life: play basketball.

On ‘The Icons Club’ episode 7 [at the 4:19 mark of the podcast], Shaquille O’Neal tells Jackie MacMullan that it was in that moment, approximately 40 years ago, that his stepfather promised him to make him the greatest big-man in the history of the NBA.

Turns out, Mr. Harrison’s training wasn’t off in the slightest as the Lakers great has a litany of accolades to show for just how much of a success he was in the league.