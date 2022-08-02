Michael Jordan releases statement on passing away of Celtics legend Bill Russell

Michael Jordan pays homage to the late Bill Russell, calling him an inspiration in more ways than one.

31st July 2022 was a day of mourning for basketball fans across the globe, with the passing away of NBA legend Bill Russell. A champion beyond the hardwood, the five-time MVP was a civil rights advocate, having dealt with some horrifying racism incidents.

Despite all the threats and unpleasant experiences, Bill would continue to fight against the injustices meted out to his community, including protesting and even boycotting games. Former President Barack Obama awarded the Celtics veteran the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Mr. 11 Rings paved the way for future African-American athletes in the NBA, setting an example in several ways. With tributes pouring in for the former 6″10′ center, Michael Jordan honored Bill for his accomplishments both on and off the court.

Also read: Bill Russell asked Tim Duncan to be a pallbearer at his funeral, much like he was asked by Jackie Robinson’s wife

Bill and MJ shared a deep sense of mutual respect, representing different eras of greatness. The two Hall of Famers formed the pillars of the National Basketball Association.

Michael Jordan pays homage to the late Bill Russell.

As the hoop fans around the globe continue to express their grief, Air Jordan released the following statement.

We celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Bill Russell, a champion in every sense of the word. pic.twitter.com/w5nwlWShT0 — Jordan (@Jumpman23) August 1, 2022

The two legends of their respective era enjoyed a great relationship, even involving a few instances of trash talking. Nonetheless, the two stalwarts always held each other in high regard, with Bill always having MJ in his top 5/10 players list of all time.

Michael Jordan after winning his 6th championship: “You know we’re going to go after your record” Bill Russell: Which one? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QMZhdxaFx4 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 1, 2022

Though Bill might not be with us anymore, his legacy will continue to inspire generations. A champion in every aspect, the Celtics veteran was the founding superstar of the NBA.

Also read: 6’10” Bill Russell’s epitaph should come out of Pepsi and Kyrie Irving’s $5 million “Uncle Drew” ad