“Michael Jordan, Rodman, Bill Russell, Chamberlain, and Ben Wallace”: Metta Sandiford-Artest leaves out Kobe Bryant and Scottie Pippen off his top 5 all-time defenders list

In a recent podcast appearance, former NBA Champion Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed his top 5 greatest defensive players of all time.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionised how the sport is perceived, offensively and defensively. And there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT, the Mt Rushmore, top 5, all-time starting 5 lists of the league.

Recently, former NBA Champion Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed his list of the top 5 defensive players of all time.

Metta Sandiford-Artest selects Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Dennis Rodman, and Ben Wallace as his 5 top defensive players ever

Metta Sandiford-Artest made an appearance on the “Getcha Popcorn Ready” podcast. Among many other topics, Metta even spoke about some great defensive players. When asked to name his list of the 5 greatest defensive players, the 1-time All-Star revealed:

“Bill Russell gotta be No. 1. Then, you probably gotta have Wilt [Chamberlain] with 26 defensive rebounds. [Dennis] Rodman — he’s incredible. Then, probably Michael Jordan…”

Artest was then asked:

“Is Kobe one of the top defensive guys?”

To which the 41-year-old answered:

“I don’t think Kobe is as good of a defender as Michael Jordan. I think I’ve seen Jordan differently because I looked up to Jordan’s defence. Like when I was watching Jordan, I was like, ‘His offence is incredible. I’m not even gonna try to accomplish that.’ But his defence is like… I would watch him play defence. He’s just locking guys up…”

The former forward continued with his answer:

“If I had to pick one more, Ben Wallace is an amazing defender. [Scottie] Pippen is an amazing defender but I’m not sure he’s better than Rodman or Jordan.”

Fans would probably argue Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Kawhi Leonard, Dikembe Mutombo, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant among many others could be on this list, and they wouldn’t be wrong at all. However, we have to keep in mind, this is Metta’s all-time defensive list and many could have a different opinion than him.

It is indeed pretty humble seeing Sandiford-Artest not naming himself one of the 5 players on his list. The man was a defensive asset for whatever team he was on. He’s been on 4 All-Defensive teams and even won the Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2004.

Irrespective, all the 5 players whom the former NBA Champ mentioned are some of the greatest defensive, as well as, offensive players of all time.