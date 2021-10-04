“Steven Adams and Nick Collison had the manliest handshake”: How the former OKC Thunder stars hilariously bombed video while shaking hands

Steven Adams and Nick Collison had a hilariously manly handshake with one another during their time together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It would have been difficult to fathom in the early 2010s that Steven Adams would be the longest tenured member of the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook era of the team.

Adams would eventually depart from the Thunder prior to the 2020-21 NBA season to join the New Orleans Pelicans but not without ‘beefing’ with Russ during the 2020 Playoffs. Of course, this was all in the name of competitive spirit as the two are quite close friends off the court.

Becoming friendly with Steven Adams doesn’t seem like all too much of a daunting task to accomplish as he’s always been a cheery person. So, it isn’t surprising to think about him having a few gags and running jokes with various members of his former team, with one of them being with Nick Collison.

Steven Adams and Nick Collison shared a rather unique handshake.

When something thinks of a handshake, the traditional one is what comes to everyone’s mind first. This exactly what Steven Adams and Nick Collison shared with one another. sure, this isn’t unique by any stretch but given how NBA players tend to have lengthy and complicated ones, it was hilariously refreshing to see the two former Thunder bigs indulge in the formal one.

When talking about handshakes NBA players usually tend to have with their fellow teammates or friends, they’re usually ones that take a lot of time. Take LaMelo Ball and Mile Bridges for example or LeBron James with Anthony Davis. These are intricate displays of brotherhood between the two athletes.

Steven Adams and Nick Collison however, are more than fine with performing perhaps the manliest handshake of them all: the original one.