Basketball

“Michael Jordan said, ‘break down 7 points a quarter'”: Carmelo Anthony recalls the scoring advice Bulls legend gave him en-route to a near 30ppg season

Carmelo Anthony
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley crowned new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Next Article
"Drake tried to channel his inner Stephen Curry, instead gives us a Shaqtin' A Fool entry": NBA Twitter roasts the Canadian rapper as he air-balls a shot against Tory Lanez
Latest Posts