“Girls praise Harry Styles but Dennis Rodman did it in the 90s!”: Michael Jordan’s teammate was the OG Fashion icon, long before the One Direction star

Dennis Rodman was the guy before Harry Styles was even a thing! His oddball fashion was inspiring people back in the 1990s, way before Harry!

The man was so far ahead of his time that people called him weird. The NBA loathed him, his style, his demeanor, his hair, and his tattoos. Everything about him was unlikable. At least, way back in the 90s.

Back then people had not relinquished their unorthodox ways. The LGBTQ era was still decades away from even having a name, forget a voice. And yet, Dennis shone like a bright light.

His dressing style and his carefree attitude have inspired millions to be themselves. There was no one like Rodman and even in today’s NBA youngsters can only dream of channeling his essence. Dennis was a fashion icon. Period.

Girlies think Harry Styles is it, Dennis Rodman has been it, since the 90s!

Today’s hot take and story are brought to you, courtesy of this Twitter user.

nothing makes me angrier than the yt girlies praising harry like he was the first to ever do it 😂😂 here’s dennis rodman since yall wanna act dumb pic.twitter.com/ti4eKhWMnY — ً (@thinctrl) June 15, 2022

As he summed it up, Harry Styles might be gender-bending with his fashion statement but Dennis Rodman has been doing it forever.

Do we also reckon Harry Styles will top this? Never. Dennis in a wedding dress, iconic? Crazy? Whatever you wanna call it, it’s typical Dennis.

