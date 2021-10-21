“Michael Jordan skipped his draft night”: The Bulls legend didn’t want to miss the 1984 Team USA practice

Michael Jordan, the Olympian before an NBA player.

To kids of today, the NBA draft is a fashion show, a space to flaunt fancy suits and a fresh cut, but to Jordan it meant nothing. Michael Jordan skipped out on his own NBA draft night because he was practicing for the 84 Olympics in Bloomington, Indiana. Yes, the Olympics.

Not one professional NBA game played, yet he went to the Olympics. The other person I remember doing that in recent times is Anthony Davis. MJ entered the league with a killer instinct. It was this instinct that set him apart, and frivolities like the draft night were beneath him.

The 1984 gold-winning roster had future greats like Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, and MJ, all medal winners before hitting an NBA court.

I wasn’t introduced to the sport of basketball way after they retired, but I did have access to the internet, and videos of these legends were what got me into the game.

I’ve not skipped draft night on any NBA 2K career I’ve played, Michael Jordan skipped out on his own actual one

The greatest of all time might be remembered for a lot of things now, like his sneaker line or his multiple game-winners but he isn’t remembered for attending his draft night.

MJ was a good prospect coming into the NBA from North Carolina, but no one really expected him to be as good as he was. Can you even believe a player of Michael Jordan‘s caliber not being the first pick? His draft class had people like Hakeem Olajuwon, Sam Bowie, and Charles Barkley, who were all more hyped.

The Bulls weren’t looking to draft him, they wanted a center. But by pure luck, they ended up drafting him, and it turned out to be the best move of all time.

His decision of not attending the draft night did pay off because he started off in the league as an Olympian. 13 seasons, 6 championships, 2 retirements, and one GOAT. That is not a bad CV at all, for someone who wasn’t on the Bulls radar. I strongly believe that he took the idea of not being first choice “personally”.

