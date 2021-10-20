“Gave Steph Curry oxtail, chicken, and green bananas”: When Ayesha Curry hilariously laid out the Warriors superstar’s meal plan after he dropped 62 on Damian Lillard and the Blazers

Ayesha Curry took to Twitter to say that she gave Steph Curry some oxtail, chicken, and green bananas before he went off for 62 points.

It is no secret that Steph Curry is one of the greatest scorers of all time. His ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor from within 35 feet from the basket is a talent that’s strictly reserved for All-NBA level talent like that of Damian Lillard and himself. Curry of course, was the one who brought about the 3-point revolution to the game.

Despite having been voted as a unanimous MVP in 2016, his 2020-21 season rivals that of the aforementioned MVP season. Hs play last year was one that cannot be replicated by anyone else other than Curry himself and it seems as though he’s ready to do it all over again this season as well.

The best game Steph Curry had in 2021, in terms of pure scoring output, would have to be the time he torched the Portland trail Blazers for 62 points in January. According to Ayesha Curry, her meal plan for Steph had something to do with it.

Ayesha Curry jokes about what he gave Steph Curry before he dropped 62.

As many NBA fans know, Ayesha Curry is a professional chef and it’s because of this profession that Steph Curry was bestowed with the nickname ‘Chef Curry’ early on in his career. That and because he ‘cooks’ opposing defenses.

The night following Steph’s insane 62 points against Dame and the Blazers, a fan took to Twitter to ponder over what Ayesha could’ve possibly given Curry as a meal before he suited up for the night. She hilariously responded to the fan and said, “Oxtail, stew chicken, plantain, and green banana.”

Oxtail, stew chicken, plantain and green banana 🇯🇲 🤣 I’m just kidding. So proud of him. He never stops working hard and never loses the faith. It’s a blessing to witness. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) January 5, 2021

She immediately said that she, of course, was kidding and said that she was proud of her husband for how hard he works to reach the point he’s reached now.

Seems as though Steph Curry has something against the Portland Trailblazers as he tends to fill the stat sheet nearly every single time he faces off against the man many claim will take his place as the best point guard in the league.