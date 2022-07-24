Michael Jordan spent $48,000 to ice himself out for Kobe Bryant’s HoF induction

Michael Jordan is one of the richest athletes in the world. As seen by his impressive watch collection, which includes a $48,000 Rolex!

There are very few athletes who can find success both on and off the court. A former athlete who is a shining example of one who has is Michael Jordan.

MJ has amassed a huge amount of wealth both during his time as a player, as well as a businessman post-retirement.

His endorsements, businesses, and investments have helped him in accumulating a net worth of close to $1.7 billion. A number that puts the Bulls legend among some of the wealthiest men in the world.

One question on everyone’s mind is how Michael spends his money. Apart from his numerous ventures, Jordan enjoys the finer things in life, which include a number of luxury watches.

Michael Jordan wore a $48,000 Rolex Sky-Dweller at the induction of Kobe Bryant into the Hall of Fame

There are a number of things in this world that only the richest of the rich can afford. This includes a luxury watch collection.

One man who enjoys his timepieces is none other than Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA Champion has an amazing collection that costs upwards of $1.5 million.

A particularly nice watch in his collection is a $48,000 Rolex Sky-Dweller. The same watch he was wearing as he inducted Kobe Bryant into the Hall of Fame.

Vanessa Bryant & Michael Jordan inducting Kobe into the Hall of Fame tonight was incredible ❤️🙏 Vanessa to MJ: “Kobe admired you. This means so much to us.” MJ got choked up ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/3JZQZfWP3r — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 16, 2021

His Airness is certainly one who knows where to spend his money, especially when it comes to watches, which happen to be great investments.

