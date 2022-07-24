6’6″ Michael Jordan hilariously called himself ‘Magic Jordan’ on his $5000 Pontiac Grand Prix, out of of incredible love for Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson was the guy before Michael Jordan – He was the face of the league until he retired.

Kobe Bryant may be the most famous Laker of all time, Magic Johnson was doing it way before him. Magic was THE guy – he was running the show before Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were household names. In the era of mostly forgettable names, in comes a guy who had the most white guy name ever, but played like a magician.

He did things with a Basketball that only the Harlem Globetrotters could sometimes replicate, and thus the name, “Magic”. Michael Jordan was such a fan, that he put the Lakers star’s name on his license plate. That is the equivalent of tattooing someone’s name on yourself. MJ had a penchant for cars, so doing this on his Pontiac Grand Prix was personal.

Jordan never does that for anybody – so if someone as egotistical says they had your name on their car? Oh, that would be the day one can retire in peace. The highest achievement is if your rival and heir to the throne says that they were your fan growing up – no better way to go out on a high. Magic had that influence on a lot of people, and it showed.

Magic Johnson inspired many across his playing time – his legendary battles with Larry Bird made for great TV viewing and jersey sales

When he entered the arena with one of the coldest All-Star game photos of all time, Magic Johnson knew he had the pull over everyone who was a fan. When he outshone the celebrities he rolled in with, he was a global superstar. That made for great TV since there was not one person who could draw people to watch games as Magic did.

His time with the Los Angeles Lakers made for some of the best TRP ratings and calling them the showtime Lakers is the apt name. No one did not want to play with him or against him until the news of his HIV. Larry Bird made the rivalry great because he had a strong opponent in Magic. Building on his legacy was going to be a cinch because the face of Earvin Johnson was everywhere.

Before the kids said they wanted to be “Like Mike“, Mike himself was saying he wanted to be Magic. That should be a testament to his greatness and his influence on the game. Air Jordans may be a thing now, but Jordan himself was playing college basketball in Magic Johnson’s shoes. If you truly want to be like Mike, pick up a pair of Converse Weapons.

