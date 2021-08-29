Basketball

“Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Allen Iverson for crossing him over”: Shannon Sharpe talks to the Sixers legend about hitting the ‘GOAT’ with his iconic crossover

“Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Allen Iverson for crossing him over”: Shannon Sharpe talks to the Sixers legend about hitting the ‘GOAT’ with his iconic crossover
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"Do you want me to s*ck Anthony Davis off?!: When Rajon Rondo gave a hilarious response after Lakers superstar’s 53 point explosion
Next Article
“Julius Erving has similar hands to mine and can grip the ball off the dribble”: Michael Jordan outlines how imperative it is for him to have large hands to dominate
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…