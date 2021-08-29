“Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Allen Iverson for crossing him over”: Shannon Sharpe talks to the Sixers legend about hitting the ‘GOAT’ with his iconic crossover

Shannon Sharpe says that Michael Jordan still has not forgiven Allen Iverson for hitting him with that crossover.

Michael Jordan made a name for himself by being one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA as he’d won 10 straight scoring title in a row. However, it would be a crime to not mention the fact that ‘His Airness’ made 9 All-Defensive First Teams during those scoring title runs, cementing himself as perhaps the greatest perimeter defender of all time.

Allen Iverson on the other hand, was seen as a scorer and nothing more. Standing at a stout 6’0, AI came into the league as the number one overall pick with expectations of being someone who could carry a franchise. He did so for nearly a decade and even took the Sixers to the NBA Finals.

Also read: “Jusuf Nurkic talks a lot of sh*t for being a**”: When Ben Simmons had a heated back and forth with Damian Lillard’s teammate in a Sixers loss to the Blazers

Despite Iverson entering the league 12 years after Michael Jordan, them facing off against one another on the court was seen as a headline event. It’s safe to say that AI did not disappoint.

Michael Jordan still brings up Allen Iverson’s cross on him to this day.

Allen Iverson, along with Al Harrington, appeared on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast a while back and the Sixers legend was asked about that fated night where he crossed over Michael Jordan and drained a shot over him.

“I got the moment and always told myself I wouldn’t be scared. So, when I tried the little crossover and he bit on it, that’s when I said, ‘Oh yeah, he’s in trouble,” said AI. Iverson then said that Michael Jordan hilariously brought up this moment decades later during a Charlotte Hornets game and called him a ‘little b***h’ for crossing him over.

This prompted Shannon Sharpe to caption this clip from his podcast with, “Michael Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Iverson for crossing him,” followed by several laughing emojis. In all fairness, despite his All-Defensive First Team selections and his 1987 DPOY, the 6x champ has been crossed over many times during his career.

Jordan still haven’t forgiven Iverson for crossing him over🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wuj6AAZF24 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 28, 2021

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal really had a 100 overall rating back in NBA 2K2!”: The Lakers legend is the only player in league history with a perfect overall rating in any 2K Game