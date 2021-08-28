Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal really had a 100 overall rating back in NBA 2K2!”: The Lakers legend is the only player in league history with a perfect overall rating in any 2K Game

“Shaquille O’Neal really had a 100 overall rating back in NBA 2K2!”: The Lakers legend is the only player in league history with a perfect overall rating in any 2K Game
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
“Jusuf Nurkic talks a lot of sh*t for being a**”: When Ben Simmons had a heated back and forth with Damian Lillard’s teammate in a Sixers loss to the Blazers
Next Article
"Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United is like Michael Jordan returning to Chicago Bulls": Michael Wilbon can barely contain his excitement over 5-time Ballon D'Or winner's move
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…