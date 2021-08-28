“Shaquille O’Neal really had a 100 overall rating back in NBA 2K2!”: The Lakers legend is the only player in league history with a perfect overall rating in any 2K Game

In all 22 editions of the NBA 2K Games, there has only been one player in league history to have a perfect 100 overall rating – Shaquille O’Neal in the game NBA 2K2.

When one talks about the most dominant figure in basketball history, Shaquille O’Neal is the one name that is constantly brought up in that conversation. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing a whopping 325 pounds, Shaq was a nightmare for any player who had the duty to guard him. And because of this inhuman size of his, The Diesel was able to command over the paint on both sides of the court, night in and night out for nearly two long decades.

Shaq was very well aware of the huge size advantage he had over his opponents and used it relentlessly to bully several superstars in the league. And because of this, O’Neal managed to rack up one of the best-decorated resumes ever seen in league history.

At the conclusion of his illustrious 19-year career, Shaq had 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 Scoring titles, 4 NBA Championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 1 MVP, 28,596 points scored, numerous posterizers and several shattered backboards.

Not only this, the Diesel was the only player in history to receive a 100 overall in the NBA 2K Game.

NBA Twitter reacts to Shaquille O’Neal being the only 100 rated player in NBA 2K history

Yes, you read that absolutely correct. Back in the NBA 2K2 game, Shaquille O’Neal was given an overall rating of 100, making him the highest-rated player in the history of the game. O’Neal was given this flawless 100 overall rating coming off a great 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 blocks per game in the 2000-2001 season.

It is actually pretty crazy that no other player has received an overall rating of 100. In fact, Shaq himself couldn’t believe it when he learnt that he was the only player with a perfect rating in the popular basketball video game.

Shaq couldn’t believe he’s the only player to ever get a 100 rating on NBA 2K: “But I was so lazy.” 😂 (via @FairGameonFS1)pic.twitter.com/XarWGiny19 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2019

Fans went crazy as soon as they learnt about Shaq’s NBA 2K2 ratings.

He really had a 100 rating? I didnt know it was even possible to have higher than 99 — Arde (@aarotanner) March 28, 2020

Well he had the most dominated prime of all time back then so yeah he deserved it — Eyalharel13 (@Eyalharel131) August 26, 2021

