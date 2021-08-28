“Jusuf Nurkic talks a lot of sh*t for being a**”: When Ben Simmons had a heated back and forth with Damian Lillard’s teammate in a Sixers loss to the Blazers

Ben Simmons calls out Jusuf Nurkic for saying, “Hell no,” during a free throw attempt; says Nurkic talks a lot of sh*t for being a** at basketball.

Ben Simmons hasn’t made a reputation for himself in the trash talking department in the 5 years that he’s been in the league and yet, the ones he’s had were some of the more memorable verbal disputes we’ve seen in the past few years.

2019 seems to have been a great year for Ben Simmons in terms of stirring up ‘beef’ as he was at the forefront in a feud between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of that postseason. Jared Dudley and his Nets, though they lost in 5, put up a great fight and had a couple scuffles en route to getting gentleman swept.

Prior to the Nets-Sixers shortlived rivalry, Ben Simmons found himself in some hot water during a regular season game against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers.

Jusuf Nurkic and Ben Simmons get into it during a game in late February of 2019.

Jusuf Nurkic, in comparison to Ben Simmons, is a sh*t-talker to say the least. He’s extremely active on Twitter and though he doesn’t get into physical disputes on the court, he’s known to hurl a cheeky remark here and light insult there.

Things came to head during a game between the Blazers and Sixers in 2019 when Simmons took to the charity stripe to shoot two. If anybody’s been following the NBA for the past couple of years, they must be familiar with the former LSU graduate and his poor free throw shooting.

So, after Simmons shoots one and misses, Nurkic hilariously yells out, “Hell no!” to which Ben replies, “You know, you talk a lot of sh*t for being a**.” Enes Kanter of the blazers would also get into a slight pushing match with ben Simmons during the game as well.

PDX would run away with the 130-115 victory however with Jusuf Nurkic leading the charge with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Simmons had a great game as well as he shouldered the offensive load in Embiid’s absence and dropped 27 points while dishing out 10 assists.