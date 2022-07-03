Michael Jordan teases Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers while picking his favorite Bulls team from his 6 NBA titles

NBA 2K’s creative team really used Michael Jordan to talk about the best team, while promoting his Chicago Bulls teams, genius.

Which NBA team do you think is the greatest of all time? Well, your answers can vary but to the GOAT of the game, there is only one team, the Chicago Bulls.

But if you dive further into it, which Chicago Bulls side is the greatest of all time? Well, Michael Jordan knows the answer, what about you?

Still not sure? According to Michael, the 1996 Chicago Bulls team is the greatest team of all time. The video which is from an NBA 2k advert does a fantastic job of highlighting the merits of each team.

Also read: “Not Michael Jordan or Shaquille O’Neal, but only Zion Williamson has achieved this”: Amid signing a $193 million extension, stat highlights that NOLA star is averaging 25 points on 60% FG

Michael Jordan chooses his best Chicago Bulls team, and disses Magic Johnson in the process!

If you ask Michael about the greatest player of all time, he knows the answer and so do we. But if you ask him for the greatest team, well the options are aplenty. To be precise there are six teams to choose from.

The 1991 Chicago who beat the Lakers is up there. MJ even says “sorry showtime”, a comment like that is sure to have hurt Magic Johnson, talk about insult to injury.

Jordan glosses over his other teams, which include the 97 Bulls, where he had the infamous flu game.

The @ChicagoBulls won 6 titles in 8 years, y’all. The Greatest Team of All Time is the 1995-1996 Bulls with 72 wins and 10 losses while winning the championship with the Greatest Player of All Time #MichaelJordan 🐐! Sorry, 73 wins don’t mean a thing without a ring. — David Yoon (@YoonD) June 29, 2022

But to MJ, the best team in the history of the league is his 1996 Chicago Bulls. The team that won 72 games and marked his comeback to the league. “Tough to beat that”, he says and we agree.

Also read: “Michael Jordan shows off insane $150,000 Miami Vice watch”: Bulls Legend flexes $2.1 billion net worth by sporting another crazy Urwerk timepiece