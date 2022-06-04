“Michael Jordan, that Game 6 was poetic, beautiful”: When Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t get enough of the Bulls legend for his stellar performance in ‘98 NBA Finals

Leonardo DiCaprio met Michael Jordan following his game-winner against the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan had established himself as the sole member in the uppermost echelon of players in the NBA long before he would even have his first 3-peat. Many attribute the infamous ‘Dream Team’ practice against Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley in the summer of 1992 as the moment MJ became ‘the guy’ in the league.

Following that summer, Jordan would go on to best Chuck in the NBA Finals, retire for 18 months, make his return to the league, and win 3 more straight NBA championships. Two 3-peats in 8 seasons is unprecedented territory, even more impressive than Bill Russell’s 11 titles considering that the 1960s had a third of the teams.

The name ‘Michael Jordan’ had become synonymous with the word ‘success’ and by the time he had won his 6th championship, he was the most popular man in the world, even when rubbing shoulders with superstars over at Hollywood.

Michael Jordan links up with Leonardo DiCaprio after an incredible Game 6 performance.

Michael Jordan had a storybook ending to his career with the Chicago Bulls. He dropped 45 points in his last game, continued his streak of never having a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, and had the eventual game-winning shot over Byron Russell to seal the deal.

After the Bulls captured this 6th title of theirs, none other than a 24-year-old Leonardo Dicaprio met up with him behind the scenes to congratulate him on the ring. “Congratulations man. Beautiful stuff just now man, that was poetic,” to which Jordan replied, “Thank you very much.”

Sure, Titanic hadn’t come out yet but DiCaprio was on the come-up with a bevy of Oscar-worthy performances under his belt already. Even when in a room with Jerry Seinfeld, MJ was the main draw.

His stardom was unprecedented and was captured beautifully during Episode 6 of the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries where they showed how it was impossible for him to ever lead a normal life.