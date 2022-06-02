‘Allen Iverson could beat me 1v1 on the perimeter’: When Michael Jordan’s comments on Sixers legend showed the world he could even praise his rivals

Allen Iverson was one of the craftiest players in the league – Even Michael Jordan could not stop gushing about him.

Stories of Michael Jordan being angry at players are aplenty – him praising someone is as rare as the blue moon. One such story is about the famous Allen Iverson crossover. AI was so fearless when he played against Jordan that the Bulls legend could do nothing but praise him.

The visual of Jordan stumbling back while a rookie Iverson drops a dagger on him is fresh in every basketball fan’s memories. Until that moment, Jordan was an infallible god – but Iverson showed the world that even God can have his ankles broken. Jordan hates being shown up on the court, but even he had to admit that he was bested.

In an interview in 1998, MJ spoke to an audience about the incident. He was unnaturally calm about the situation and spoke about how a young AI was incredibly talented and was going to be one of the biggest threats in the league soon. He also pointed out that he didn’t want to make it a 1-1 because the W is more important.

The 1998 MJ may have told the crowd he did not take it personally – but we all know what was going on in his mind.

Allen Iverson would go on to terrorize almost everyone in the league – too bad the 2001 finals went the Lakers’ way

A legend like AI deserves a ring – but he fell just short of it. In 2001, he came mightily close to getting his hands on one, but to no avail. The dynamic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were looking to repeat the success of the previous year, and they were successful. It was in this series that Iverson produced another iconic moment – the infamous step over Ty Lue.

The Answer was an incredible talent no doubt – but he fell short when it came to the rigor and determination. That was one area where Michael and Kobe differed from him. He gave them runs for their money, but they outlasted him through sheer determination and hard work.

Some players regret nothing after their career – to them basketball is just another means of earning a fat paycheck. But not to AI, because he lived breathed, and played basketball. Too bad his motivation to get better was nothing but a soggy potato. James Harden should learn from his failure – the Philly man is heading towards the same situation.

